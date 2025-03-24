Latest News Editor's Choice


2 suspected Chivayo lobola robbers appear in court

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Two suspected robbers from Chitungwiza, accused of participating in the robbery of businessman Wicknell Chivayo's in-laws at their Marondera farm, appeared in court yesterday.

Peter Maramba Vhiya (43) and Takudzwa Maisvoreva (24), represented by lawyer Mr. Kudakwashe Munyoro, faced two counts of robbery before regional magistrate Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa. They were informed that only the High Court could grant them bail and were remanded in custody until April 10, pending the co-joining of a third suspect in the case.

According to prosecutor Mr. Lancelot Mutsokoti, the robbery took place on March 18, at around 1 a.m., when the suspects, along with accomplices still at large, raided Alfa and Omega Farm in Marondera. The gang was armed with three rifles, two pistols, bolt cutters, machetes, and iron bars.

Upon arrival, they ambushed Petros Mabunhu, a security guard employed by DM Security, assaulting him with iron bars and kicking him repeatedly. They tied his hands and legs with cable ties before forcing him into the farmyard. Another guard, Zex Mutasa Rusike, was disarmed of a shotgun and similarly restrained, followed by a third guard, Medic Zhakata, who was also attacked and bound.

While two armed accomplices guarded the security personnel, the rest of the gang broke into the main house. Using bolt cutters, they forced entry through the burglar screen and kitchen door, eventually confronting Gerald Muteke in his bedroom. In fear for his life, Mr. Muteke surrendered US$18,000 in cash, a loaded Sarsilmaz pistol, and two Samsung smartphones (S23 and S24).

The gang then moved to Vimbai Muteke's bedroom, where they demanded cash and the safe keys. She handed over US$1,100, the safe key, and a Samsung Galaxy A35. Inside the main bedroom safe, the robbers took an additional US$55,000.

During the raid, Elphas Maruta, armed with a Lee-Enfield .303 rifle loaded with four rounds, advanced toward the house after being alerted of the robbery. A shootout ensued, with Maruta firing two shots and the suspects firing back three shots before they fled the scene with a total of US$74,600 in cash and valuables. Police later recovered stolen property worth US$3,800.

The suspects are also implicated in a separate robbery that took place on February 25 at the residence of Cossam Siminya.

At around 3 a.m., the gang, armed with pistols, sjamboks, iron bars, and a hammer, broke into the home after being detected by barking dogs. Ms. Precious Makore, Mr. Siminya's wife, alerted her husband before attempting to seek help from a neighbor. However, the robbers forced entry and began ransacking the house.

They confronted Panashe Zhuwawo, who was sleeping in a spare bedroom, and stole his cellphone. Neighbors who attempted to intervene fled after one of the robbers fired two warning shots into the air.

In the same incident, the gang confronted another resident, Jane Manokore, stealing a 49-inch Samsung television, US$700 in cash, a cellphone, and other valuables. They proceeded to Mr. Siminya's bedroom, where they stole US$10,000 in cash, an iPhone 14 Pro, a Tecno Spark 8, groceries, and other items.

The suspects also raided a tuck shop on the property, severely assaulting Bosco Chidukudze before stealing a small Samsung cellphone. The total value of goods stolen in this robbery was US$13,220, with none of the stolen items recovered.

The case continues as authorities track down the remaining suspects involved in the robberies.

Source - the herald
