Man 'stabs' neighbour with hooked wire

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 45-year-old man from Bulawayo has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his neighbor with a hooked wire used for shoe repairs.

Mbuso Ncube, a resident of Pumula South suburb, appeared before Western Commonage regional magistrate Mrs. Sibongile Marondedze, where he pleaded guilty to the charge. He was remanded in custody until April 1 for the continuation of his trial.

The incident occurred on February 16 at a car park in Nkulumane, leaving the victim, Mr. Romeo Farai, with severe chest injuries and facial bruises.

Prosecutor Mr. Milton Moyo told the court that the altercation began when the complainant and his friend visited a workmate's residence in Sekusile. Ncube allegedly confronted them, accusing their host of being mean to him. After an initial verbal exchange, Ncube left but later encountered Mr. Farai again.

"While walking away, Ncube hurled insults at the complainant and suddenly pulled out a hooked wire from his pocket. He stabbed the complainant once on the left side of the chest," said Mr. Moyo.

The court heard that Ncube attempted to stab Mr. Farai a second time but was restrained by bystanders who managed to disarm him.

Testifying in court, Mr. Farai stated that he and his friend attempted to defuse the situation by explaining to Ncube that his grievances were unrelated to them.

"We told him that what he was complaining about had nothing to do with us, but he continued insulting us and later attacked me," he said.

In his defense, Ncube claimed he was intoxicated when the attack occurred.

Authorities have warned against violent behavior fueled by alcohol and have urged residents to resolve disputes through dialogue rather than violence.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Stab, #Wire, #Hooked

