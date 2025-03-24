Latest News Editor's Choice


Man 'robs' ex-girlfriend at knife-point

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Bulawayo man, who allegedly teamed up with two accomplices still at large to rob his ex-girlfriend at knife-point, appeared in court yesterday.

Sindiso Sibanda (31) of Pumula East appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr. Archie Wochiwunga, charged with two counts of robbery. He was remanded on US$100 bail to March 27.

Prosecuting, Mr. Tafara Dzimbanhete told the court that on February 8, at around 3 AM, Sibanda visited his ex-girlfriend at her home in Magwegwe. She allowed him into her room, where he attempted to reconcile with her. However, she refused, explaining that she was now married.

Sibanda left and later met up with his accomplices, identified as Timothy Dube and an unknown man, at a nearby shopping centre. The trio then allegedly hatched a plan to rob the complainant.

"At around 3 AM, the accused and his accomplices, armed with an electric shocker, an axe, and an Okapi knife, went to the complainant's house. She was awakened by noises as they attempted to remove an asbestos sheet from the roof," said Mr. Dzimbanhete.

Sensing danger, the complainant peeped through the window and identified Sibanda among the intruders.

The suspects then broke a window pane, cut the padlock, and entered the house. They allegedly threatened the complainant with an electric shocker, using it to shock her four-year-old child to instill fear.

The complainant managed to escape to a neighbour's room, from where she witnessed the suspects stealing her handbag containing US$700, a national ID, and a cellphone.

After the robbery, the accused allegedly began throwing stones at the house next door. The complainant and her brother-in-law went outside to investigate but were confronted by Sibanda and his accomplices, who charged at them with an Okapi knife. The two quickly rushed back inside, but the assailants forced the door open.

Sibanda then held a knife to the complainant's neck, demanding more money. Fearing for her life, she handed over US$50. A report was made to the police, leading to Sibanda's arrest. His accomplices remain at large.

Source - the chronicle
