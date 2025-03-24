Illegal forex trader shot and robbed in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo has been hit by a rise in violent crime, with an illegal foreign currency dealer becoming the latest victim after being shot and robbed of thousands of US dollars by an armed assailant on Monday night.The victim, Mthokozisi Nkomo, was attacked near Maplanka Shops in Luveve at around 9:30 PM, soon after disembarking from a commuter omnibus from the city centre to Gwabalanda suburb.Bulawayo acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said Nkomo noticed a suspicious individual who had also alighted from the same kombi. Sensing danger, he allowed the suspect to pass him along Intemba Road. However, the suspect suddenly pulled out a firearm and shot him in the stomach before making off with a bag containing US$5,700, BWP2,000, R1,400, and a Samsung A13 cellphone."The complainant fell to the ground, bleeding profusely, as the suspect searched him and took his belongings before fleeing the scene," said Asst Insp Msebele.Nkomo was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment, and police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect. Authorities have also urged residents to avoid carrying large sums of money, particularly at night, and to utilise banking services to minimise risk.The attack on Nkomo is part of a worrying increase in armed robberies in Bulawayo, with fuel service stations and individuals handling large amounts of cash becoming prime targets. Just a day before the forex trader was attacked, gunmen stormed a service station along Siyephambili Drive in Kelvin West, making off with US$1,000 and R7,000.In that case, three masked suspects armed with rifles and a pistol ambushed fuel attendants, firing a warning shot before forcing them into the cash office. The robbers seized all available cash before fleeing the scene."We have witnessed an upsurge in armed robberies at fuel service stations. We urge operators to improve security measures, deposit daily earnings promptly, and minimise cash held on-site," said Asst Insp Msebele.The escalating crime wave has forced some fuel stations to revise their operating hours, shutting down at night to protect workers and customers. In recent months, a gang also raided a Kelvin Industrial Area service station, escaping with US$2,374 and R115,235.Police have assured the public that they are intensifying patrols and investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in ongoing investigations.