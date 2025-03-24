Latest News Editor's Choice


NRZ flags increase in rail-road level crossing accidents

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has raised concerns over a surge in rail-road level crossing accidents, urging motorists to exercise extreme caution when approaching railway intersections.

In an alert released yesterday, NRZ expressed alarm over the increasing number of accidents involving trains and vehicles, citing two recent incidents recorded on March 20 and 21.

According to NRZ, a couple sustained injuries on March 20 when their vehicle was struck by a locomotive at a level crossing on the Chiredzi-Triangle Road.

"On March 21, a vehicle failed to stop at the level crossing at Amtec in Gweru and was hit by an approaching train. Fortunately, no injuries were recorded in this case. We urge all road users to stop at level crossings, look out for trains, and listen for warning signals," NRZ stated.

The railway parastatal emphasized that safety is a shared responsibility and called on drivers to exercise vigilance in preventing accidents. NRZ urged motorists to adhere to traffic regulations at railway crossings to ensure the safety of both rail and road users.

Concerns over rising train-related accidents have led railway companies across the Southern African Development Community (SADC), through the Southern African Railway Association, to dedicate a week in October each year for public awareness campaigns aimed at reducing fatalities and accidents at railway crossings.

Meanwhile, NRZ also reported the recent arrest of three Bulawayo brothers found in possession of stolen railway equipment.

The suspects, identified as Francis, Givemore, and James Gwaringa, were intercepted at a police roadblock on the outskirts of Gweru. A search of their vehicle uncovered seven wagon leaf springs, valued at US$2 310, along with a gas tank and a cutting torch.

NRZ has reiterated its commitment to combating railway infrastructure vandalism, warning that the theft of railway components poses a significant risk to train operations and public safety.

Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activities involving railway infrastructure theft to law enforcement agencies to help curb the growing menace.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #NRZ, #Flags, #Accidents

