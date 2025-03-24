Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare man jailed for forging ex-minister's property title deed

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Harare magistrate has sentenced 48-year-old Prosper Biziweki to three years in prison after convicting him of forging the title deed of former Cabinet minister Dzingai Mutumbuka's house, which was fraudulently sold in June 2021.

Magistrate Ethel Chichera handed Biziweki a three-year jail term, suspending one year on condition of good behavior, meaning he will serve an effective two-year sentence.

However, Chichera acquitted co-accused Tatenda Wakatama, ruling that he was only responsible for advertising the property sale and had not actively participated in the forgery.

The magistrate also criticized the police for failing to arrest several key suspects involved in the case, stating that the crime was committed by a syndicate, with many of its members being turned into State witnesses by law enforcement officers.

According to the ruling, one Lynna Mlambo, a supervisor at the Deeds Office, stole Mutumbuka's title deed and was later brought in as a State witness by investigating officer Tafadzwa Marashe. The police also failed to account for Jonah Ngome, who was allegedly responsible for selling the property and in whose name the forged title deed was created.

In June 2021, Biziweki, Wakatama, and Ngome allegedly stole Mutumbuka's title deed and created a fake version in Ngome's name. They then advertised the house - number 90 Harare Drive in Chisipite - on various social media platforms, using the fraudulent title deed.

Harrison Marange expressed interest in buying the property, with Kenias Mutyisira facilitating the sale agreement. The purchase price was set at US$140,000, structured as a US$90,000 deposit and the remaining US$50,000 to be paid upon registration and transfer of the property.

Marange made an initial payment of US$45,000 in September 2021, with another US$45,000 scheduled for October. However, the transaction was intercepted by the police after an official from the Registrar's Office, identified as Mangwere, confirmed that the title deed in Ngome's name was fake.

The case has highlighted growing concerns over property fraud in Zimbabwe, with experts calling for stricter regulations and enhanced security measures at the Deeds Office to prevent similar scams.

Authorities are still searching for Ngome, while calls have been made for further investigations into other members of the alleged syndicate.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Propoerty, #Title, #Deed

Comments


Must Read

Kirsty Coventry relocates to Lausanne, Switzerland

29 mins ago | 60 Views

Mohadi honoured with Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

DA's Zille calls for unity among Zimbabwean opposition leaders

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Garwe challenged to release Gweru report

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Man fatally attacked after dispute over beer

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

BCC to train firefighters in Matebeleland region

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Vendors demand justice against Insiza councillor

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

NRZ flags increase in rail-road level crossing accidents

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Illegal forex trader shot and robbed in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Man 'robs' ex-girlfriend at knife-point

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour with hooked wire

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

2 suspected Chivayo lobola robbers appear in court

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Suspected robber arrested after escaping from custody

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

School temporarily closed amid suspected spiritual attack

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Diaspora remittances surge 7,5% in February

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Namibia to require visas for U. S. citizens

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Teachers condemn mandatory civic days to fund Independence Day Celebrations

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Message for all Zimbabwe's Property Owners

11 hrs ago | 900 Views

Five Years Since Zimbabwe's Lockdown

11 hrs ago | 204 Views

Nyarota the Gukurahundi Cheerleader

11 hrs ago | 282 Views

Surely, my life is far more meaningful and fulfilling than Wicknell's ever will be!

11 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mnangagwa Reshuffles Cabinet as Kirsty Coventry Leaves for IOC Presidency, Anselem Sanyatwe Appointed as New Minister

12 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Mnangagwa succession battle turns ugly

12 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Mnangagwa rewards Minister of potholes

13 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zanu-PF's Gutu East seat declared vacant

13 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa drawn into Khumalo Chieftaincy dispute

13 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabweans bracing for potential unrest on March 31

13 hrs ago | 847 Views

Bafana Bafana used an ineligible player against minnows Lesotho

13 hrs ago | 487 Views

798 Zimbabweans to participate in Two Oceans marathon, 97 more countries represented

13 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa fires army commander

13 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zezuru imposition has done more harm than good

19 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mukuru: Born on a Chimanimani mountain, and now a billion-dollar fintech business

21 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Zinara leadership earns top honors

21 hrs ago | 200 Views

Chas Everitt expands into Zimbabwe's booming real estate market

21 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mabhikwa Chieftainship dispute deepens over regent appointment

21 hrs ago | 446 Views

New fire station for Cowdray Park

21 hrs ago | 326 Views

Bosso hike charges for clash against Zwigananda FC

22 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in connection with SA mass murder

23 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Zinara boss scoops top gong

24 Mar 2025 at 21:33hrs | 1414 Views

Wutawunashe's blasphemous utterances are an affront on Zimbabweans' rights and endorse repression

24 Mar 2025 at 13:45hrs | 1642 Views

Anglo American Platinum to rebrand as Valterra Platinum

24 Mar 2025 at 13:39hrs | 768 Views

Wutawunashe likens protest against Mnangagwa to crucifixion of 'Jesus'

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 1780 Views

Mzembi's UK engagements explained

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 2837 Views

Nyarota aided and downplayed the Gukurahundi Genocide

24 Mar 2025 at 13:30hrs | 759 Views

Demonstrations are constitutional

24 Mar 2025 at 10:57hrs | 2073 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on fake PhDs

24 Mar 2025 at 10:13hrs | 14189 Views

Prison guard arrested for aiding inmate's dramatic escape

24 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 1051 Views

Delta warns public about recruitment scams

24 Mar 2025 at 06:14hrs | 588 Views

Geoff Nyarota betrayed the people of Matabeleland and Midlands

24 Mar 2025 at 05:29hrs | 1616 Views