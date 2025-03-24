Harare man jailed for forging ex-minister's property title deed

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare magistrate has sentenced 48-year-old Prosper Biziweki to three years in prison after convicting him of forging the title deed of former Cabinet minister Dzingai Mutumbuka's house, which was fraudulently sold in June 2021.Magistrate Ethel Chichera handed Biziweki a three-year jail term, suspending one year on condition of good behavior, meaning he will serve an effective two-year sentence.However, Chichera acquitted co-accused Tatenda Wakatama, ruling that he was only responsible for advertising the property sale and had not actively participated in the forgery.The magistrate also criticized the police for failing to arrest several key suspects involved in the case, stating that the crime was committed by a syndicate, with many of its members being turned into State witnesses by law enforcement officers.According to the ruling, one Lynna Mlambo, a supervisor at the Deeds Office, stole Mutumbuka's title deed and was later brought in as a State witness by investigating officer Tafadzwa Marashe. The police also failed to account for Jonah Ngome, who was allegedly responsible for selling the property and in whose name the forged title deed was created.In June 2021, Biziweki, Wakatama, and Ngome allegedly stole Mutumbuka's title deed and created a fake version in Ngome's name. They then advertised the house - number 90 Harare Drive in Chisipite - on various social media platforms, using the fraudulent title deed.Harrison Marange expressed interest in buying the property, with Kenias Mutyisira facilitating the sale agreement. The purchase price was set at US$140,000, structured as a US$90,000 deposit and the remaining US$50,000 to be paid upon registration and transfer of the property.Marange made an initial payment of US$45,000 in September 2021, with another US$45,000 scheduled for October. However, the transaction was intercepted by the police after an official from the Registrar's Office, identified as Mangwere, confirmed that the title deed in Ngome's name was fake.The case has highlighted growing concerns over property fraud in Zimbabwe, with experts calling for stricter regulations and enhanced security measures at the Deeds Office to prevent similar scams.Authorities are still searching for Ngome, while calls have been made for further investigations into other members of the alleged syndicate.