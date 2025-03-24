Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vendors demand justice against Insiza councillor

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Vendors and community members at Shangani Business Centre in Insiza, Matebeleland South, are calling for the swift delivery of justice in a fraud case involving local Councillor Nomusa Moyo (Citizens Coalition for Change). The councillor is accused of defrauding vendors of over US$900, which was allegedly collected under the pretext of acquiring vending licences for them.

In a statement titled "Justice For Shangani Vendors," residents expressed growing frustration over the delays in the prosecution of the case, with many saying they were losing faith in the country's judicial system. They called for an urgent resolution to the matter.

"We demand justice for Insiza North Shangani Ward 23 vendors. Our ward councillor, Nomusa Moyo, is implicated in a fraud case where she used her position as a public office bearer to deceive us," the statement read. "She organized a vendors' meeting in May 2024, where she collected money from us, promising to process vending licences by June 1, 2024. However, nothing has materialized until today."

The vendors further claimed that the Insiza Rural District Council's payments office had informed Moyo to return the money in June last year. The office allegedly clarified that councillors should not be involved in collecting payments, and that the vendors were supposed to process payments directly with the Filabusi office.

"The chief executive officer, Shepherd Tshuma, had made it clear that ward councillors were not to collect payments, but Moyo devised her own plan, deceiving vendors for personal gain," they said. "She used the funds for her own business and became evasive when questioned. She even threatened to evict vendors from their trading sites if they continued demanding receipts."

It wasn't until October 2024 that the vendors reported the matter to the police, leading to Moyo's arrest. Despite the case being heard in court over ten times, it has yet to be resolved, with witnesses still to testify. The vendors have expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation, citing the cost and inconvenience of traveling over 100 kilometers to attend court sessions in Bulawayo at their own expense.

Court records reveal that the vendors from Insiza initiated legal action after Moyo allegedly collected a total of US$933 from 13 vendors, claiming she would procure vending licences for them. However, the licences were never issued, prompting the vendors to report the matter to the police.

Moyo recently appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Joseph Mabeza, where she faced charges of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer. Prosecutor Dominic Moyo told the court that between May 1 and October 18, 2024, Moyo had abused her position to collect the money from the vendors, only to convert it to personal use.

The councillor, who is represented by Prince Butshe Dube of Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers, denies the charges. She claims that the vendors never gave her the money and has accused them of having political motives, suggesting that they are members of Zanu PF trying to tarnish her reputation.

Some vendors testified in court that they handed over the money to Moyo with the expectation of receiving vending licences, but were left empty-handed. The case has been postponed indefinitely, with the remaining witnesses yet to testify.

The vendors continue to call for urgent action, emphasizing the need for justice to be served and for accountability to be upheld. As the case lingers in the courts, the community's patience is wearing thin, and they are demanding that the wheels of justice turn faster.

Source - the chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Kirsty Coventry relocates to Lausanne, Switzerland

29 mins ago | 60 Views

Mohadi honoured with Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

DA's Zille calls for unity among Zimbabwean opposition leaders

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Garwe challenged to release Gweru report

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Man fatally attacked after dispute over beer

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

BCC to train firefighters in Matebeleland region

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Harare man jailed for forging ex-minister's property title deed

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

NRZ flags increase in rail-road level crossing accidents

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Illegal forex trader shot and robbed in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Man 'robs' ex-girlfriend at knife-point

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour with hooked wire

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

2 suspected Chivayo lobola robbers appear in court

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Suspected robber arrested after escaping from custody

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

School temporarily closed amid suspected spiritual attack

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Diaspora remittances surge 7,5% in February

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Namibia to require visas for U. S. citizens

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Teachers condemn mandatory civic days to fund Independence Day Celebrations

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Message for all Zimbabwe's Property Owners

11 hrs ago | 901 Views

Five Years Since Zimbabwe's Lockdown

11 hrs ago | 204 Views

Nyarota the Gukurahundi Cheerleader

11 hrs ago | 282 Views

Surely, my life is far more meaningful and fulfilling than Wicknell's ever will be!

11 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mnangagwa Reshuffles Cabinet as Kirsty Coventry Leaves for IOC Presidency, Anselem Sanyatwe Appointed as New Minister

12 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Mnangagwa succession battle turns ugly

12 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Mnangagwa rewards Minister of potholes

13 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zanu-PF's Gutu East seat declared vacant

13 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa drawn into Khumalo Chieftaincy dispute

13 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabweans bracing for potential unrest on March 31

13 hrs ago | 847 Views

Bafana Bafana used an ineligible player against minnows Lesotho

13 hrs ago | 487 Views

798 Zimbabweans to participate in Two Oceans marathon, 97 more countries represented

13 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa fires army commander

13 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zezuru imposition has done more harm than good

19 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mukuru: Born on a Chimanimani mountain, and now a billion-dollar fintech business

21 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Zinara leadership earns top honors

21 hrs ago | 200 Views

Chas Everitt expands into Zimbabwe's booming real estate market

21 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mabhikwa Chieftainship dispute deepens over regent appointment

21 hrs ago | 446 Views

New fire station for Cowdray Park

21 hrs ago | 326 Views

Bosso hike charges for clash against Zwigananda FC

22 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in connection with SA mass murder

23 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Zinara boss scoops top gong

24 Mar 2025 at 21:33hrs | 1414 Views

Wutawunashe's blasphemous utterances are an affront on Zimbabweans' rights and endorse repression

24 Mar 2025 at 13:45hrs | 1642 Views

Anglo American Platinum to rebrand as Valterra Platinum

24 Mar 2025 at 13:39hrs | 768 Views

Wutawunashe likens protest against Mnangagwa to crucifixion of 'Jesus'

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 1780 Views

Mzembi's UK engagements explained

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 2837 Views

Nyarota aided and downplayed the Gukurahundi Genocide

24 Mar 2025 at 13:30hrs | 759 Views

Demonstrations are constitutional

24 Mar 2025 at 10:57hrs | 2073 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on fake PhDs

24 Mar 2025 at 10:13hrs | 14189 Views

Prison guard arrested for aiding inmate's dramatic escape

24 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 1051 Views

Delta warns public about recruitment scams

24 Mar 2025 at 06:14hrs | 588 Views

Geoff Nyarota betrayed the people of Matabeleland and Midlands

24 Mar 2025 at 05:29hrs | 1616 Views