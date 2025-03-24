Vendors demand justice against Insiza councillor

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vendors and community members at Shangani Business Centre in Insiza, Matebeleland South, are calling for the swift delivery of justice in a fraud case involving local Councillor Nomusa Moyo (Citizens Coalition for Change). The councillor is accused of defrauding vendors of over US$900, which was allegedly collected under the pretext of acquiring vending licences for them.In a statement titled "Justice For Shangani Vendors," residents expressed growing frustration over the delays in the prosecution of the case, with many saying they were losing faith in the country's judicial system. They called for an urgent resolution to the matter."We demand justice for Insiza North Shangani Ward 23 vendors. Our ward councillor, Nomusa Moyo, is implicated in a fraud case where she used her position as a public office bearer to deceive us," the statement read. "She organized a vendors' meeting in May 2024, where she collected money from us, promising to process vending licences by June 1, 2024. However, nothing has materialized until today."The vendors further claimed that the Insiza Rural District Council's payments office had informed Moyo to return the money in June last year. The office allegedly clarified that councillors should not be involved in collecting payments, and that the vendors were supposed to process payments directly with the Filabusi office."The chief executive officer, Shepherd Tshuma, had made it clear that ward councillors were not to collect payments, but Moyo devised her own plan, deceiving vendors for personal gain," they said. "She used the funds for her own business and became evasive when questioned. She even threatened to evict vendors from their trading sites if they continued demanding receipts."It wasn't until October 2024 that the vendors reported the matter to the police, leading to Moyo's arrest. Despite the case being heard in court over ten times, it has yet to be resolved, with witnesses still to testify. The vendors have expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation, citing the cost and inconvenience of traveling over 100 kilometers to attend court sessions in Bulawayo at their own expense.Court records reveal that the vendors from Insiza initiated legal action after Moyo allegedly collected a total of US$933 from 13 vendors, claiming she would procure vending licences for them. However, the licences were never issued, prompting the vendors to report the matter to the police.Moyo recently appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Joseph Mabeza, where she faced charges of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer. Prosecutor Dominic Moyo told the court that between May 1 and October 18, 2024, Moyo had abused her position to collect the money from the vendors, only to convert it to personal use.The councillor, who is represented by Prince Butshe Dube of Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers, denies the charges. She claims that the vendors never gave her the money and has accused them of having political motives, suggesting that they are members of Zanu PF trying to tarnish her reputation.Some vendors testified in court that they handed over the money to Moyo with the expectation of receiving vending licences, but were left empty-handed. The case has been postponed indefinitely, with the remaining witnesses yet to testify.The vendors continue to call for urgent action, emphasizing the need for justice to be served and for accountability to be upheld. As the case lingers in the courts, the community's patience is wearing thin, and they are demanding that the wheels of justice turn faster.