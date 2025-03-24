BCC to train firefighters in Matebeleland region

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has tasked the Bulawayo Fire Brigade with training firefighters in the southern region of the country, with the program set to cover rural district councils (RDCs) including Matobo, Hwange, Tsholotsho, Kusile, Insiza, and Bulilima.In an interview yesterday, Bulawayo City Council (BCC) acting chief fire officer Mhlangano Moyo revealed that the green light for the training exercise was given late last year. He emphasized that the initiative would help improve firefighting capacity in the region."We have been given the go-ahead to start this training. As of now, we have collected the Red Lion fire engines for the RDCs at Famona. We are yet to conduct medical tests and interviews with selected candidates," Moyo said, highlighting the importance of preparing local firefighting teams for emergencies.Moyo also spoke about the advanced equipment the fire brigade had at its disposal, noting that the tools and fire engines were among the best in the region.Matobo RDC Chief Executive Alvis Sibanda confirmed the recruitment process for new firefighters was already underway. "We recently posted an advert for recruitment, and training will begin in April," he said, adding that the program was a much-needed initiative to strengthen fire response capabilities in rural districts.Meanwhile, Moyo took the opportunity to warn residents about the importance of maintaining safety systems in buildings, particularly in light of growing safety concerns. "One can find hose reel drums covered by clothes. Buildings that used to house 30 people now accommodate 300, but with only one entrance, which severely compromises safety," Moyo noted, emphasizing the need for fire safety awareness.The acting chief fire officer also raised concerns about the impact of water shedding on firefighting operations. He explained that the brigade had adapted by using smaller nozzles with high pressure to compensate for reduced water availability.Additionally, Moyo mentioned the issue of vandalism of fire hydrants, revealing that the brigade had mapped out fire hydrant locations using a Geographic Information System (GIS) database to mitigate these challenges. He stressed that while staff retention remained a concern, with many firefighters seeking employment opportunities in countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, efforts were being made to motivate the team with non-monetary incentives."Despite the challenges, we are working hard to improve personnel management and enhance the technical response to incidents," Moyo said. "Our team continues to demonstrate its credibility in technical expertise, even as we face these difficulties."The government's initiative to enhance fire safety training and recruitment in the southern region reflects a growing commitment to addressing public safety concerns and improving the firefighting infrastructure across the country. As the program rolls out, many hope it will significantly bolster the region's capacity to respond to emergencies efficiently.