Man fatally attacked after dispute over beer

by Staff reporter

A 24-year-old man from Zhombe, Nqobizitha Mabidli, was fatally attacked with a knife and an axe after a dispute erupted when one of the assailants took a sip from his opaque beer. The tragic incident occurred last Saturday night at Mkobogwa business centre.Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident, stating that Mabidli was pronounced dead upon arrival at Dendera Clinic under Chief Malisa in Zhombe."The incident took place on March 22 at around 11:30pm when the now deceased, Nqobizitha Mabidli, was walking along a footpath with Noel Sibanda, aged 22, carrying opaque beer. They were intercepted by three men," Mahoko said.According to Mahoko, one of the suspects, identified only as Chimbira, wrested the beer from the deceased before taking a sip, which led to a heated argument. The altercation escalated when the other two suspects, Munyaradzi Mtonga and Elmon Mkalalwa, both from Maudzingwa village under Chief Malisa in Zhombe, attacked Mabidli with a knife and an axe. The victim collapsed, and the assailants fled the scene.A well-wisher rushed Mabidli to Dendera Clinic, but he was sadly declared dead on arrival. Police have launched a manhunt for the three suspects involved in the attack and are urging anyone with information to report it to the nearest police station.In a separate matter, a 21-year-old woman from Mberengwa, Zvipozvashe Masuku, was sentenced to 630 hours of community service after being convicted of unlawful possession of dagga.Mahoko stated that on March 17, while on patrol in Machovha village in Mberengwa, police discovered 21 plants of dagga growing in a garden, leading to Masuku's arrest. She was later arraigned before the Mberengwa Magistrates Court last Friday, where she was convicted of the offense.