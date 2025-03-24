Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

DA's Zille calls for unity among Zimbabwean opposition leaders

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
 Helen Zille, the federal chairperson of South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA), has urged Zimbabwean opposition leaders to unite and capitalize on the internal divisions within the ruling Zanu-PF party. Her remarks followed a meeting with Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) chairperson, Stephen Mazanza, last week.

Zille emphasized that the political environment in Zimbabwe is "toxic" and does not reflect the people's desires for economic and political stability. She criticized the ruling party for failing to address the needs of Zimbabweans and stressed that it is time for opposition leaders to take action.

"Zimbabwe's political giants have failed the masses, and sooner rather than later, Zimbabweans need to put enough or necessary pressure on the government, either in the form of petitions, meetings, or demonstrations, so that the Zanu-PF government yields to the people's demands," Zille said.

She also criticized the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) for its failure to implement policies that stabilize the economy. Zille suggested that Zimbabwe might need to abandon both the US dollar and the ZiG currencies, instead adopting the South African Rand. She proposed that the RBZ be placed under the administration of the South African Federal Reserve until it could regain stability.

Zille called on prominent opposition figures, including Nelson Chamisa, Elisabeth Valerio, and Tendai Biti, to form a united front and work together in a grand coalition to challenge Zanu-PF's grip on power. She warned that the ongoing infighting within Zanu-PF could create a power vacuum, and the opposition must be ready to step in should the ruling party implode.

"There have been widespread calls for a unity government from within diehard Zanu-PF ranks, which again signals instability," Zille said. "The opposition parties must be cautious, but they should also be proactive in forming a united front to ensure a stable future for Zimbabwe."

Stephen Mazanza echoed Zille's sentiments, describing the meeting as "pivotal" and underscoring the urgency of addressing Zimbabwe's "catastrophic situation." He criticized the government for its suppression of freedom of expression, corruption, and growing political purges.

"The state resources are being plundered for personal gain, enriching a select few while the masses suffer," Mazanza said. "Police brutality and the silencing of dissenting voices are rampant. Vital institutions are being hijacked to serve the interests of the powerful few, undermining the foundations of our society."

Mazanza also highlighted the internal instability within Zanu-PF, noting its potential to further destabilize the country. He emphasized that the opposition must prepare for all possible outcomes, ensuring that any power vacuum is filled by a government that truly represents the will of the people.

Both Zille and Mazanza urged Zimbabweans and opposition groups to remain vigilant and united in their efforts to bring about meaningful change, as they continue to challenge the status quo in the face of a crumbling political system.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Zille, #Leades, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Kirsty Coventry relocates to Lausanne, Switzerland

30 mins ago | 61 Views

Mohadi honoured with Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Garwe challenged to release Gweru report

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Man fatally attacked after dispute over beer

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

BCC to train firefighters in Matebeleland region

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Vendors demand justice against Insiza councillor

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Harare man jailed for forging ex-minister's property title deed

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

NRZ flags increase in rail-road level crossing accidents

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Illegal forex trader shot and robbed in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Man 'robs' ex-girlfriend at knife-point

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour with hooked wire

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

2 suspected Chivayo lobola robbers appear in court

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Suspected robber arrested after escaping from custody

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

School temporarily closed amid suspected spiritual attack

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Diaspora remittances surge 7,5% in February

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Namibia to require visas for U. S. citizens

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Teachers condemn mandatory civic days to fund Independence Day Celebrations

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Message for all Zimbabwe's Property Owners

11 hrs ago | 903 Views

Five Years Since Zimbabwe's Lockdown

11 hrs ago | 204 Views

Nyarota the Gukurahundi Cheerleader

11 hrs ago | 282 Views

Surely, my life is far more meaningful and fulfilling than Wicknell's ever will be!

11 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mnangagwa Reshuffles Cabinet as Kirsty Coventry Leaves for IOC Presidency, Anselem Sanyatwe Appointed as New Minister

12 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Mnangagwa succession battle turns ugly

13 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Mnangagwa rewards Minister of potholes

13 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zanu-PF's Gutu East seat declared vacant

13 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa drawn into Khumalo Chieftaincy dispute

13 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabweans bracing for potential unrest on March 31

13 hrs ago | 847 Views

Bafana Bafana used an ineligible player against minnows Lesotho

13 hrs ago | 487 Views

798 Zimbabweans to participate in Two Oceans marathon, 97 more countries represented

13 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa fires army commander

13 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Zezuru imposition has done more harm than good

19 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mukuru: Born on a Chimanimani mountain, and now a billion-dollar fintech business

21 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Zinara leadership earns top honors

21 hrs ago | 200 Views

Chas Everitt expands into Zimbabwe's booming real estate market

21 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mabhikwa Chieftainship dispute deepens over regent appointment

21 hrs ago | 446 Views

New fire station for Cowdray Park

21 hrs ago | 326 Views

Bosso hike charges for clash against Zwigananda FC

22 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in connection with SA mass murder

23 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Zinara boss scoops top gong

24 Mar 2025 at 21:33hrs | 1414 Views

Wutawunashe's blasphemous utterances are an affront on Zimbabweans' rights and endorse repression

24 Mar 2025 at 13:45hrs | 1642 Views

Anglo American Platinum to rebrand as Valterra Platinum

24 Mar 2025 at 13:39hrs | 768 Views

Wutawunashe likens protest against Mnangagwa to crucifixion of 'Jesus'

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 1780 Views

Mzembi's UK engagements explained

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 2837 Views

Nyarota aided and downplayed the Gukurahundi Genocide

24 Mar 2025 at 13:30hrs | 759 Views

Demonstrations are constitutional

24 Mar 2025 at 10:57hrs | 2073 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on fake PhDs

24 Mar 2025 at 10:13hrs | 14189 Views

Prison guard arrested for aiding inmate's dramatic escape

24 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 1051 Views

Delta warns public about recruitment scams

24 Mar 2025 at 06:14hrs | 588 Views

Geoff Nyarota betrayed the people of Matabeleland and Midlands

24 Mar 2025 at 05:29hrs | 1616 Views