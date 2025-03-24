Latest News Editor's Choice


Mohadi honoured with Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Vice President Kembo Mohadi was yesterday honoured with the prestigious Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award in recognition of his steadfast loyalty to Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, exceptional leadership, and his significant contributions to the agricultural sector.

The award was presented to the Vice President at his offices in Harare by Legacy TV's executive leadership, with the event marking a key moment in the annual Legacy Empowerment Awards.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Legacy TV Executive Director Pardon Mangwende emphasized the importance of the award in preserving the rich legacy of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle and recognising individuals who have played pivotal roles in the nation's development.

"Every year, Legacy TV presents the Legacy Empowerment Awards to individuals who have shown unwavering support for the Government and Zanu-PF," Mangwende said. "These awards serve as a means of safeguarding the legacy of our liberation struggle and ensuring that we continue to honour those who have dedicated themselves to the progress of our nation."

Mangwende also delved into the significance of the award title, explaining the historical context of the Induna Matshe title, which he described as a name from the pre-First Chimurenga era. He recalled how King Lobengula's emissaries had been offered material wealth by the UK but remained resolute in their loyalty to the King, symbolizing unshakable dedication to their cause.

"The name Induna Matshe is deeply rooted in our history. It represents loyalty, leadership, and a commitment to Zimbabwe's sovereignty. Much like the figures who have shaped our past, such as Chaminuka, a great prophet and leader, and Munhumutapa, an influential ruler, Vice President Mohadi exemplifies these same qualities of leadership and loyalty," Mangwende explained.

He also paid tribute to revolutionary leaders such as Lookout Masuku, whose efforts were instrumental in Zimbabwe's fight for independence, and reiterated the role the awards play in preserving the history of resilience, patriotism, and leadership excellence that have defined the country's journey.

The Legacy Empowerment Awards, which include the Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award, are a key initiative of Legacy TV, reaffirming the network's commitment to celebrating Zimbabwe's historical heroes and fostering a sense of national pride.

Last year, the Nehanda Nyakasikana Leadership Excellence Award was presented to honour the legacy of Mbuya Nehanda, a central figure in the First Chimurenga. Known as an enduring symbol of female strength and courage, Mbuya Nehanda remains a powerful representation of women's role in shaping society and Zimbabwe's history.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi, upon receiving the award, expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to continuing his work for the betterment of Zimbabwe, particularly in the agricultural sector, which he emphasized as a key area for national development.

The Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award is another step in the ongoing recognition of leadership excellence and patriotism, ensuring that Zimbabwe's rich history is never forgotten and that the efforts of its leaders are celebrated for generations to come.

Source - the herald
