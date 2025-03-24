Latest News Editor's Choice


Kirsty Coventry relocates to Lausanne, Switzerland

by Staff reporter
29 secs ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has praised former Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry for her outstanding contributions to Zimbabwe's sporting achievements, highlighting her instrumental role in the nation's rise on the global sports stage. Coventry, who was recently elected president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and will be based in Lausanne, Switzerland, was honoured at a state banquet dinner hosted by the President at State House in Harare last night.

During his address, Mnangagwa commended Coventry for her exceptional leadership, which saw remarkable successes across various sports during her tenure as Zimbabwe's Sports Minister.

"Since her tenure, the Zimbabwe Senior Netball team, the Gems, qualified for the Netball World Cup on two occasions, the National Soccer Team, the Warriors, qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and the men's Rugby Team scooped the African Championship, among others," Mnangagwa remarked. "These are just some of the numerous achievements under her leadership that have placed Zimbabwe on the map in global sports."

The President also acknowledged the significant strides made by Zimbabwe's cricket teams, with both the Zimbabwe Chevrons and Lady Chevrons becoming more competitive, thanks to the improved administration of the sport. "We now host both Test and One Day International games on a more frequent basis," Mnangagwa said. "The highlight of which was the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers in 2023, which showcased Zimbabwe's capabilities on the global cricket stage."

Mnangagwa emphasized that Coventry's leadership was pivotal in enabling Zimbabwe to host numerous regional and international sporting events, significantly boosting the country's reputation as a favourable destination for global sporting activities.

"Her leadership has not only brought prestige to our nation, but it has also inspired future generations of athletes and reinforced the importance of sports in uniting people and nations," Mnangagwa added.

Coventry, who made history as the first African woman to lead the IOC, expressed her gratitude for the support she received during her tenure and reassured the President and Zimbabweans that her new role at the IOC would continue to positively impact the global sporting landscape, including advocating for the development of sports in Zimbabwe.

The state banquet was a celebration of Coventry's legacy as Zimbabwe's Sports Minister and her new position as a global leader in the sporting community. With her leadership, Zimbabwe's sports sector continues to thrive, and her influence will be felt on the international stage for years to come.

