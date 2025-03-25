Govt distances itself from school fundraising directive

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has disassociated itself from a directive ordering schools in Gweru district to observe mandatory civic days to raise funds for Independence Day celebrations.This follows the circulation of a letter on Tuesday instructing all schools in the district to hold civic days to generate funds for purchasing regalia, food, fuel, and covering other unforeseen costs at the upcoming Independence Day commemorations in Gokwe, Nembudziya.The letter, addressed to the Provincial Education Director, was issued by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education's Gweru District Schools Inspector, Mahlokozera.In response, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education released a statement on Wednesday denying any involvement in the directive and announcing an immediate inquiry into the matter. The ministry also pledged disciplinary action against those responsible for issuing the unauthorized instruction.“The Ministry has initiated an immediate inquiry into the matter.The official responsible for the directive will be required to provide a full explanation for their actions, which contravene established protocols.Disciplinary measures will be taken as appropriate,” the statement read.The Ministry clarified that the government has already allocated sufficient funds for the Independence Day celebrations and that no financial contributions are required from schools or parents.Additionally, the Ministry urged teachers and school heads to disregard the directive."The Ministry has already secured adequate funding through the national budget for all Independence Day commemorations, including planned activities in Gokwe.There is no requirement for schools, learners, parents, or community members to contribute financially to these events," the statement added.