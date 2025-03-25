Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt distances itself from school fundraising directive

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
The government has disassociated itself from a directive ordering schools in Gweru district to observe mandatory civic days to raise funds for Independence Day celebrations.

This follows the circulation of a letter on Tuesday instructing all schools in the district to hold civic days to generate funds for purchasing regalia, food, fuel, and covering other unforeseen costs at the upcoming Independence Day commemorations in Gokwe, Nembudziya.

The letter, addressed to the Provincial Education Director, was issued by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education's Gweru District Schools Inspector, Mahlokozera.

In response, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education released a statement on Wednesday denying any involvement in the directive and announcing an immediate inquiry into the matter. The ministry also pledged disciplinary action against those responsible for issuing the unauthorized instruction.

“The Ministry has initiated an immediate inquiry into the matter.

The official responsible for the directive will be required to provide a full explanation for their actions, which contravene established protocols.

Disciplinary measures will be taken as appropriate,” the statement read.

The Ministry clarified that the government has already allocated sufficient funds for the Independence Day celebrations and that no financial contributions are required from schools or parents.

Additionally, the Ministry urged teachers and school heads to disregard the directive.

"The Ministry has already secured adequate funding through the national budget for all Independence Day commemorations, including planned activities in Gokwe.

There is no requirement for schools, learners, parents, or community members to contribute financially to these events," the statement added.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Masca workers continue to raise concerns over a cocktail of issues

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Kirsty Coventry relocates to Lausanne, Switzerland

10 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Mohadi honoured with Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award

11 hrs ago | 517 Views

DA's Zille calls for unity among Zimbabwean opposition leaders

12 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Garwe challenged to release Gweru report

12 hrs ago | 745 Views

Man fatally attacked after dispute over beer

12 hrs ago | 558 Views

BCC to train firefighters in Matebeleland region

12 hrs ago | 258 Views

Vendors demand justice against Insiza councillor

12 hrs ago | 502 Views

Harare man jailed for forging ex-minister's property title deed

12 hrs ago | 358 Views

NRZ flags increase in rail-road level crossing accidents

12 hrs ago | 79 Views

Illegal forex trader shot and robbed in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 550 Views

Man 'robs' ex-girlfriend at knife-point

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour with hooked wire

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

2 suspected Chivayo lobola robbers appear in court

12 hrs ago | 259 Views

Suspected robber arrested after escaping from custody

12 hrs ago | 201 Views

School temporarily closed amid suspected spiritual attack

12 hrs ago | 262 Views

Diaspora remittances surge 7,5% in February

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Namibia to require visas for U. S. citizens

12 hrs ago | 290 Views

Teachers condemn mandatory civic days to fund Independence Day Celebrations

12 hrs ago | 209 Views

Message for all Zimbabwe's Property Owners

21 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Five Years Since Zimbabwe's Lockdown

21 hrs ago | 264 Views

Nyarota the Gukurahundi Cheerleader

21 hrs ago | 350 Views

Surely, my life is far more meaningful and fulfilling than Wicknell's ever will be!

21 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mnangagwa Reshuffles Cabinet as Kirsty Coventry Leaves for IOC Presidency, Anselem Sanyatwe Appointed as New Minister

22 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Mnangagwa succession battle turns ugly

22 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Mnangagwa rewards Minister of potholes

23 hrs ago | 700 Views

Zanu-PF's Gutu East seat declared vacant

23 hrs ago | 407 Views

Mnangagwa drawn into Khumalo Chieftaincy dispute

23 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zimbabweans bracing for potential unrest on March 31

23 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Bafana Bafana used an ineligible player against minnows Lesotho

23 hrs ago | 580 Views

798 Zimbabweans to participate in Two Oceans marathon, 97 more countries represented

23 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa fires army commander

23 hrs ago | 2291 Views

Zezuru imposition has done more harm than good

25 Mar 2025 at 14:05hrs | 1174 Views

Mukuru: Born on a Chimanimani mountain, and now a billion-dollar fintech business

25 Mar 2025 at 11:55hrs | 2393 Views

Zinara leadership earns top honors

25 Mar 2025 at 11:52hrs | 221 Views

Chas Everitt expands into Zimbabwe's booming real estate market

25 Mar 2025 at 11:49hrs | 317 Views

Mabhikwa Chieftainship dispute deepens over regent appointment

25 Mar 2025 at 11:46hrs | 484 Views

New fire station for Cowdray Park

25 Mar 2025 at 11:45hrs | 355 Views

Bosso hike charges for clash against Zwigananda FC

25 Mar 2025 at 11:36hrs | 1784 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in connection with SA mass murder

25 Mar 2025 at 10:07hrs | 1652 Views

Zinara boss scoops top gong

24 Mar 2025 at 21:33hrs | 1542 Views

Wutawunashe's blasphemous utterances are an affront on Zimbabweans' rights and endorse repression

24 Mar 2025 at 13:45hrs | 1676 Views

Anglo American Platinum to rebrand as Valterra Platinum

24 Mar 2025 at 13:39hrs | 831 Views

Wutawunashe likens protest against Mnangagwa to crucifixion of 'Jesus'

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 1819 Views

Mzembi's UK engagements explained

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 2902 Views

Nyarota aided and downplayed the Gukurahundi Genocide

24 Mar 2025 at 13:30hrs | 785 Views

Demonstrations are constitutional

24 Mar 2025 at 10:57hrs | 2141 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on fake PhDs

24 Mar 2025 at 10:13hrs | 15316 Views

Prison guard arrested for aiding inmate's dramatic escape

24 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 1070 Views