WATCH: Blessed Geza declares war on corruption, Names Zanu-PF 'looters'

by Nomalizwe Mbulu
HARARE - Outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza has launched a scathing attack on Zimbabwe's ruling elite, accusing top ZANU-PF officials of corruption and misgovernance. In a fiery national address titled "This is the Time for Action, Zimbabwe!", Geza named and shamed several high-ranking government officials, including Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, whom he accused of looting state resources.  

Geza, a former ZANU-PF central committee member, did not hold back in his remarks, vowing that war veterans will take matters into their own hands to ensure accountability. He assured Zimbabweans that these alleged looters will be confronted until they plead for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's resignation.  

"We will not allow these criminals to continue plundering our nation while the people suffer. War veterans will deal with them decisively until Mnangagwa has no choice but to step down," Geza declared.


Call for Mass Protests on 31 March

As part of his campaign against corruption, Geza has called on all Zimbabweans to take to the streets on March 31 for a nationwide demonstration against the government. He emphasized that the protest is not just for war veterans but for all Zimbabweans suffering under the economic crisis.  

"This is not about me, it is about the people of Zimbabwe. On March 31, we must unite and demand our country back from the hands of looters," he urged.  

However, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has declared that the protest is not sanctioned, warning that any attempts to hold demonstrations will be met with force. A ZRP spokesperson stated that "any illegal gathering or protest will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

ZANU-PF Hits Back  

Geza's hard-hitting address has sparked outrage within ZANU-PF, with Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi reportedly leading calls for his arrest. Authorities have revived an old murder case against him in what his supporters claim is a politically motivated attempt to silence him.  

Additionally, the ruling party's Mashonaland West leadership, spearheaded by provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa and Minister Ziyambi, convened an emergency meeting where Geza was expelled from the party.  

A Nation on Edge

Despite these threats, Geza remains defiant. He has assured Zimbabweans that he will soon provide a clear directive for mass action aimed at bringing down what he describes as a "dictatorship without wisdom or compassion."

"This struggle is not for a few individuals; it is for every Zimbabwean who has suffered under this corrupt regime," he said.  

Authorities have since launched a nationwide manhunt for Geza, accusing him of incitement to violence, theft, and undermining the authority of the president. However, he remains in hiding and continues to communicate with his supporters, urging them to prepare for what he calls the "final push."  

What's Next for Zimbabwe?

With political tensions rising, Zimbabweans are bracing for potential unrest. Analysts warn that Geza's growing influence, coupled with increasing dissatisfaction within the security forces, could mark the beginning of a major political showdown.  

As March 31 approaches, all eyes are on Mnangagwa's government as it struggles to contain growing dissent within both the ruling party and the broader public.  

One question looms large: Will this be the moment that changes Zimbabwe's political trajectory? Only time will tell.  

---
Nomalizwe Mbulu is an independent journalist covering Zimbabwean politics and social movements.

Source - Byo24News

