Mnangagwa, Ruto to set terms of reference for DRC mediation panel

News / National

by Staff reporter

Consultations are underway to set a date for a high-level briefing between Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairperson, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and his East African Community (EAC) counterpart, Kenyan President William Ruto. The briefing will outline the terms of reference for a panel of eminent African leaders tasked with finding a lasting solution to the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).The consultations follow Monday's virtual joint summit of SADC and EAC Heads of State and Government, which appointed five former African presidents to mediate the crisis. The appointed leaders include former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Kgalema Motlanthe (South Africa), Catherine Samba Panza (Central African Republic), and Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia).President Mnangagwa and President Ruto were directed to convene the briefing within seven days to outline the panel's mandate and tasks.In an interview, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, confirmed that consultations had begun. "We do not have a date yet. However, we have started consultations on when to have the briefing that is set to be held in the next seven days. The briefing will outline the panel's mandate and tasks, among other issues they should be seized with."The panel of statesmen is expected to facilitate dialogue between warring parties, including the Congolese government and the M23 rebels, to promote peaceful negotiations and address underlying grievances. Additionally, they will advocate for international support and assistance for the DRC, including humanitarian aid, funding for development initiatives, and resources for rebuilding affected communities.Recently, the United Nations Security Council applauded efforts by the two regional blocs to resolve the DRC crisis and strongly condemned the ongoing offensive by M23 rebels in eastern DRC. The Security Council demanded that M23 immediately cease hostilities, withdraw from all areas under its control, and reverse the establishment of illegitimate parallel administrations in the DRC territory.Furthermore, the UN body called on the Rwanda Defence Forces to stop supporting the armed group and to immediately withdraw from Congolese territory without preconditions. It reiterated the urgent appeal for all parties to conclude an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as called for by leaders from the EAC and SADC.The M23, which derives its name from the March 23, 2009 peace agreement, is the latest Tutsi-led insurgent group to take up arms against Congolese forces. The group launched its current rebellion in 2022.Reports indicate that at least 7,000 people have died in the fighting since January this year, with over 600,000 people displaced since November 2024.