Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa, Ruto to set terms of reference for DRC mediation panel

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Consultations are underway to set a date for a high-level briefing between Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairperson, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and his East African Community (EAC) counterpart, Kenyan President William Ruto. The briefing will outline the terms of reference for a panel of eminent African leaders tasked with finding a lasting solution to the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The consultations follow Monday's virtual joint summit of SADC and EAC Heads of State and Government, which appointed five former African presidents to mediate the crisis. The appointed leaders include former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Kgalema Motlanthe (South Africa), Catherine Samba Panza (Central African Republic), and Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia).

President Mnangagwa and President Ruto were directed to convene the briefing within seven days to outline the panel's mandate and tasks.

In an interview, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, confirmed that consultations had begun. "We do not have a date yet. However, we have started consultations on when to have the briefing that is set to be held in the next seven days. The briefing will outline the panel's mandate and tasks, among other issues they should be seized with."

The panel of statesmen is expected to facilitate dialogue between warring parties, including the Congolese government and the M23 rebels, to promote peaceful negotiations and address underlying grievances. Additionally, they will advocate for international support and assistance for the DRC, including humanitarian aid, funding for development initiatives, and resources for rebuilding affected communities.

Recently, the United Nations Security Council applauded efforts by the two regional blocs to resolve the DRC crisis and strongly condemned the ongoing offensive by M23 rebels in eastern DRC. The Security Council demanded that M23 immediately cease hostilities, withdraw from all areas under its control, and reverse the establishment of illegitimate parallel administrations in the DRC territory.

Furthermore, the UN body called on the Rwanda Defence Forces to stop supporting the armed group and to immediately withdraw from Congolese territory without preconditions. It reiterated the urgent appeal for all parties to conclude an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as called for by leaders from the EAC and SADC.

The M23, which derives its name from the March 23, 2009 peace agreement, is the latest Tutsi-led insurgent group to take up arms against Congolese forces. The group launched its current rebellion in 2022.

Reports indicate that at least 7,000 people have died in the fighting since January this year, with over 600,000 people displaced since November 2024.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Ruto, #DRC

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series

18 mins ago | 3 Views

High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

35 mins ago | 126 Views

Suspect bites police officer's leg

43 mins ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Sanyatwe as Minister of Sports

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Cape Independence Briton NOT a South African citizen

1 hr ago | 115 Views

UN judge from Uganda is convicted in the UK of forcing a woman into slavery

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Blessed Geza drops another 'bombshell' escalates scathing attacks

4 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Who benefits from Zanu-PF infighting?

4 hrs ago | 603 Views

Has Mnangagwa played his joker too soon?

4 hrs ago | 944 Views

Onismor Bhasera returns to SuperSport United as Coach

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa sweats over March 31 protests

4 hrs ago | 840 Views

Zwigananda FC trying to capture Rufaro Stadium

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

CIO charged with human trafficking

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Vapostori call for peace ahead of March 31 protests

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimsec in registration mop-up exercise

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa turns to vendors to thwart 31 March protest

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabwe's Health ministry in budget quandary

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor to have his day in court over bribery allegations

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo businesses flee CBD to suburbs

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Pfumvudza pearl millet variety grows unusually tall without maturing

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa issues stern warning

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zanu-PF MPs hail Minister of potholes, team

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Police imposes weapons ban ahead of anti-Mnangagwa protests

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Businesswoman wins trademark dispute against ONA Brands

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Charles Prince Airport set to become an international airport

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe govt to launch e-library for schools

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube led ZINARA scoops top award for revenue collection

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Elderly Bulawayo couple sentenced for exploiting bank glitch

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

ZDVI to engage legislators as WhatsApp ground is created for diaspora and MPs interaction before 31 March 2025

11 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa missed one fact: Unlike Mugabe, he has never been genuinely respected within ZANU-PF

11 hrs ago | 714 Views

WATCH: Blessed Geza declares war on corruption, Names Zanu-PF 'looters'

12 hrs ago | 2520 Views

Govt distances itself from school fundraising directive

16 hrs ago | 231 Views

Masca workers continue to raise concerns over a cocktail of issues

18 hrs ago | 768 Views

Kirsty Coventry relocates to Lausanne, Switzerland

26 Mar 2025 at 08:44hrs | 2762 Views

Mohadi honoured with Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award

26 Mar 2025 at 07:39hrs | 708 Views

DA's Zille calls for unity among Zimbabwean opposition leaders

26 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1589 Views

Garwe challenged to release Gweru report

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 915 Views

Man fatally attacked after dispute over beer

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 652 Views

BCC to train firefighters in Matebeleland region

26 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 365 Views

Vendors demand justice against Insiza councillor

26 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 639 Views

Harare man jailed for forging ex-minister's property title deed

26 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 403 Views

NRZ flags increase in rail-road level crossing accidents

26 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 107 Views

Illegal forex trader shot and robbed in Bulawayo

26 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 634 Views

Man 'robs' ex-girlfriend at knife-point

26 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 340 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour with hooked wire

26 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 216 Views

2 suspected Chivayo lobola robbers appear in court

26 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 337 Views

Suspected robber arrested after escaping from custody

26 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 251 Views

School temporarily closed amid suspected spiritual attack

26 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 318 Views

Diaspora remittances surge 7,5% in February

26 Mar 2025 at 06:46hrs | 102 Views