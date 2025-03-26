Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe govt to launch e-library for schools

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
The Government is set to launch an electronic library and an innovative education early warning electronic system for schools tomorrow. These initiatives aim to enhance and standardize the education system across the country, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr. Taungana Ndoro said in an interview yesterday.

The electronic library is designed to provide students and educators with access to a vast array of digital resources, including textbooks, research materials, and interactive learning tools. This initiative is expected to bridge the educational resource gap, especially in underprivileged areas, by making quality learning materials accessible to all.

"The electronic library will empower our students and teachers, fostering a culture of self-directed learning and critical thinking. We believe that access to information is key to educational success," said Mr. Ndoro. "The electronic library as well as the early warning electronic systems will be launched by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Honourable Torerayi Moyo."

In addition to the electronic library, the Government will introduce an education early warning electronic system aimed at monitoring student performance and identifying potential dropouts. This system will track various indicators, including attendance, grades, and behavioral trends, enabling educators to intervene proactively to support at-risk students.

"The early warning system will allow us to have a real-time overview of student engagement and success. By identifying issues early, we can provide the necessary support and resources to ensure that no child is left behind," said Mr. Ndoro.

Both initiatives underscore the Government's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance educational outcomes and ensure equitable access to quality education. Stakeholders, including educators, parents, and students, have expressed optimism about the potential impact of these programs.

Source - The Herald

