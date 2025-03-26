Charles Prince Airport set to become an international airport

News / National

by Staff reporter

Charles Prince Airport in Mount Hampden is undergoing significant upgrades to bring it up to the same standards as the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Currently serving as a hub for light aircraft and flying academies, the airport is set to become an international gateway following expansion and modernization efforts.Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona confirmed that negotiations with Chinese partners have commenced to facilitate the airport's upgrade. These discussions stem from agreements made between Zimbabwe and China during President Mnangagwa's visit to China last year.Minister Mhona emphasized the spatial constraints at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, which is situated in a densely populated area, limiting further expansion. In contrast, Charles Prince Airport offers ample land and space, making it an ideal candidate for redevelopment."Plans to upgrade and expand Charles Prince Airport to the same standards as that of RGM International Airport are now at an advanced stage. Once completed, the airport will serve as an international airport," Minister Mhona stated.He noted that Charles Prince Airport's proximity to the Cyber City and the New Parliament enhances its strategic importance for international operations. The minister underscored the role of airports in economic growth and improved accessibility, reaffirming the Government's commitment to modernizing Zimbabwe's aviation infrastructure.Charles Prince Airport has a rich history, having evolved from a Royal Air Force training site during World War II to a civil airport in 1958. It was named after Charles Hilton Prince, a pioneer in civil aviation. Revitalizing this facility is part of a broader initiative to restore its former glory and expand its capabilities.In addition to Charles Prince Airport's redevelopment, plans for an international airport in Manicaland are progressing, with a feasibility study scheduled for the first quarter of 2025. A site in Mutasa District has been identified as a suitable location, with the new airport expected to boost trade, investment, and tourism in the region.The absence of a functional airport in Manicaland has been a barrier to tourism growth, limiting the region's ability to showcase its rich natural and cultural heritage. With improved air access, stakeholders anticipate increased domestic and international tourism, fostering economic development.These airport expansion projects highlight the Zimbabwean Government's proactive approach to enhancing infrastructure and connectivity, positioning the country for sustained economic growth.