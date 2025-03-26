Zanu-PF MPs hail Minister of potholes, team

News / National

by Staff reporter

Legislators have commended Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona for being named the Best-Performing Cabinet Minister of 2024, alongside other senior officials from his ministry and parastatals under its jurisdiction.President Emmerson Mnangagwa this week honoured government officials across various sectors for their outstanding contributions to national development. Among the recipients was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Joy Makumbe, who was recognised as the Best-Performing Permanent Secretary.Also awarded were Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) Board Chair Dr. George Manyaya and ZINARA Chief Executive Officer Mr. Nkosinathi Ncube, who were recognised as the Best-Performing Board Chairperson and CEO, respectively.Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development, Tawanda Karikoga, expressed appreciation for the recognition of Minister Mhona and his team during a parliamentary session."Thank you, Madam Speaker. I rise to congratulate our Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development and his team for being named the best-performing in 2024," Karikoga said."As a Portfolio Committee, we are grateful and welcome this honour. We also extend our congratulations to the Permanent Secretary of the same ministry because she was also named the Best-Performing Permanent Secretary. We have seen the commitment demonstrated by the Honourable Minister here in Parliament, always present on Wednesdays to answer questions and engage with the Portfolio Committee."Karikoga further praised Dr. Manyaya and Mr. Ncube for introducing accountability and transparency within ZINARA, an institution previously plagued by corruption allegations."We all know ZINARA was a crime scene, but the recognition by the President is welcomed by our Portfolio Committee," he stated.He also commended President Mnangagwa's performance-based contracts for ministers, saying the initiative fosters accountability and builds public confidence in government officials.The recognition of Minister Mhona and his team highlights the government's efforts in strengthening transport and infrastructure development, a key sector for Zimbabwe's economic growth.