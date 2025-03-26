Mnangagwa issues stern warning

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning to rogue members within the Zanu-PF party, emphasizing that any attempts to undermine the peace, unity, and harmony within the party will not be tolerated. Speaking at the 382nd Ordinary Session of the Politburo at the party's headquarters in Harare on Tuesday, the President reaffirmed his commitment to enforcing the party constitution and maintaining discipline.President Mnangagwa, who also serves as Zanu-PF's First Secretary, underscored the importance of unity in the party, saying that Zanu-PF had a monumental role to play in advancing the country's development goals. He commended citizens for their continued patriotism and national consciousness, which he said were crucial in thwarting efforts by those seeking to sow discord."Zanu-PF is a colossal revolutionary party, we have a job to do and a Vision to deliver for the good of the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe. I applaud all my fellow citizens from across the country for their clarity, national consciousness, and patriotism that continue to squash efforts by malcontents and rogue delusional elements bent on disturbing our peace, unity, and harmony," he said.President Mnangagwa made it clear that any attempt to disrupt the party's forward momentum would not be allowed, stating, "Zanu-PF is an unstoppable train while the party constitution is sacred. Those who do not adhere to the party line will fall by the wayside."The President emphasized the importance of discipline within the party, stating that the party's constitution is akin to the roots and trunk of a tree, with its members serving as the branches. He further declared that all party members must be responsive to the needs of the people, urging them to work closely with communities and address the concerns of the citizens."Zanu-PF must be first responders to the challenges facing our people and communities. I challenge all party members to walk alongside our people and always seek to respond to their needs," he added.President Mnangagwa also emphasized the need for a focus on national development, particularly on modernizing the party's membership base and improving the livelihoods of Zimbabweans. He encouraged members to channel their energies toward undertaking projects that would elevate the quality of life for the people."Infrastructure projects are set to resume in earnest with the impending end of the rainy season. The housing stock in our country is increasing at a phenomenal pace, with remarkable improvement, especially in rural areas and growth points. Our economy is on a positive trajectory," he said.On the economic front, the President discussed ongoing efforts in the agricultural sector, stressing the importance of national food security and sovereignty. He urged stakeholders to ramp up preparations for the 2025 Winter Wheat Season, highlighting the government's clear framework for facilitating the issuance of title deeds to guarantee security of tenure and access to financing for farmers.Additionally, President Mnangagwa proudly announced that Zanu-PF is making strides in the sports and recreation sector. He congratulated Zimbabwe's Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, Kirsty Coventry, for being elected the first female and 10th president of the International Olympics Committee, calling it a historic achievement."Congratulations, Makorokoto Zimbabwe!" he exclaimed.In his closing remarks, the President praised the Youth League and various partners for their efforts in launching the Presidential Youth Empowerment Facility. He noted the significant role played by industry stakeholders in fostering collaboration between the party, state, and private sectors, with a strong focus on empowering the youth and women."Under my leadership, Zanu-PF is prioritizing the dignity of hard, honest work, production, and productivity," President Mnangagwa concluded.As Zimbabwe prepares for further economic and infrastructural growth, the President's message to party members is clear: unity, discipline, and adherence to the party line will be paramount in achieving the nation's Vision 2030 goals.