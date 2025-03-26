Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa issues stern warning

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning to rogue members within the Zanu-PF party, emphasizing that any attempts to undermine the peace, unity, and harmony within the party will not be tolerated. Speaking at the 382nd Ordinary Session of the Politburo at the party's headquarters in Harare on Tuesday, the President reaffirmed his commitment to enforcing the party constitution and maintaining discipline.

President Mnangagwa, who also serves as Zanu-PF's First Secretary, underscored the importance of unity in the party, saying that Zanu-PF had a monumental role to play in advancing the country's development goals. He commended citizens for their continued patriotism and national consciousness, which he said were crucial in thwarting efforts by those seeking to sow discord.

"Zanu-PF is a colossal revolutionary party, we have a job to do and a Vision to deliver for the good of the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe. I applaud all my fellow citizens from across the country for their clarity, national consciousness, and patriotism that continue to squash efforts by malcontents and rogue delusional elements bent on disturbing our peace, unity, and harmony," he said.

President Mnangagwa made it clear that any attempt to disrupt the party's forward momentum would not be allowed, stating, "Zanu-PF is an unstoppable train while the party constitution is sacred. Those who do not adhere to the party line will fall by the wayside."

The President emphasized the importance of discipline within the party, stating that the party's constitution is akin to the roots and trunk of a tree, with its members serving as the branches. He further declared that all party members must be responsive to the needs of the people, urging them to work closely with communities and address the concerns of the citizens.

"Zanu-PF must be first responders to the challenges facing our people and communities. I challenge all party members to walk alongside our people and always seek to respond to their needs," he added.

President Mnangagwa also emphasized the need for a focus on national development, particularly on modernizing the party's membership base and improving the livelihoods of Zimbabweans. He encouraged members to channel their energies toward undertaking projects that would elevate the quality of life for the people.

"Infrastructure projects are set to resume in earnest with the impending end of the rainy season. The housing stock in our country is increasing at a phenomenal pace, with remarkable improvement, especially in rural areas and growth points. Our economy is on a positive trajectory," he said.

On the economic front, the President discussed ongoing efforts in the agricultural sector, stressing the importance of national food security and sovereignty. He urged stakeholders to ramp up preparations for the 2025 Winter Wheat Season, highlighting the government's clear framework for facilitating the issuance of title deeds to guarantee security of tenure and access to financing for farmers.

Additionally, President Mnangagwa proudly announced that Zanu-PF is making strides in the sports and recreation sector. He congratulated Zimbabwe's Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, Kirsty Coventry, for being elected the first female and 10th president of the International Olympics Committee, calling it a historic achievement.

"Congratulations, Makorokoto Zimbabwe!" he exclaimed.

In his closing remarks, the President praised the Youth League and various partners for their efforts in launching the Presidential Youth Empowerment Facility. He noted the significant role played by industry stakeholders in fostering collaboration between the party, state, and private sectors, with a strong focus on empowering the youth and women.

"Under my leadership, Zanu-PF is prioritizing the dignity of hard, honest work, production, and productivity," President Mnangagwa concluded.

As Zimbabwe prepares for further economic and infrastructural growth, the President's message to party members is clear: unity, discipline, and adherence to the party line will be paramount in achieving the nation's Vision 2030 goals.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series

18 mins ago | 4 Views

High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

36 mins ago | 131 Views

Suspect bites police officer's leg

43 mins ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Sanyatwe as Minister of Sports

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Cape Independence Briton NOT a South African citizen

1 hr ago | 118 Views

UN judge from Uganda is convicted in the UK of forcing a woman into slavery

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Blessed Geza drops another 'bombshell' escalates scathing attacks

4 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Who benefits from Zanu-PF infighting?

4 hrs ago | 605 Views

Has Mnangagwa played his joker too soon?

4 hrs ago | 946 Views

Onismor Bhasera returns to SuperSport United as Coach

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa sweats over March 31 protests

4 hrs ago | 842 Views

Zwigananda FC trying to capture Rufaro Stadium

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

CIO charged with human trafficking

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Vapostori call for peace ahead of March 31 protests

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimsec in registration mop-up exercise

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa turns to vendors to thwart 31 March protest

4 hrs ago | 578 Views

Zimbabwe's Health ministry in budget quandary

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor to have his day in court over bribery allegations

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo businesses flee CBD to suburbs

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Pfumvudza pearl millet variety grows unusually tall without maturing

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF MPs hail Minister of potholes, team

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Police imposes weapons ban ahead of anti-Mnangagwa protests

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Businesswoman wins trademark dispute against ONA Brands

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Charles Prince Airport set to become an international airport

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe govt to launch e-library for schools

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube led ZINARA scoops top award for revenue collection

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa, Ruto to set terms of reference for DRC mediation panel

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Elderly Bulawayo couple sentenced for exploiting bank glitch

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

ZDVI to engage legislators as WhatsApp ground is created for diaspora and MPs interaction before 31 March 2025

11 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa missed one fact: Unlike Mugabe, he has never been genuinely respected within ZANU-PF

12 hrs ago | 715 Views

WATCH: Blessed Geza declares war on corruption, Names Zanu-PF 'looters'

12 hrs ago | 2522 Views

Govt distances itself from school fundraising directive

16 hrs ago | 231 Views

Masca workers continue to raise concerns over a cocktail of issues

18 hrs ago | 768 Views

Kirsty Coventry relocates to Lausanne, Switzerland

26 Mar 2025 at 08:44hrs | 2762 Views

Mohadi honoured with Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award

26 Mar 2025 at 07:39hrs | 708 Views

DA's Zille calls for unity among Zimbabwean opposition leaders

26 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1590 Views

Garwe challenged to release Gweru report

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 915 Views

Man fatally attacked after dispute over beer

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 653 Views

BCC to train firefighters in Matebeleland region

26 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 365 Views

Vendors demand justice against Insiza councillor

26 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 639 Views

Harare man jailed for forging ex-minister's property title deed

26 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 403 Views

NRZ flags increase in rail-road level crossing accidents

26 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 107 Views

Illegal forex trader shot and robbed in Bulawayo

26 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 634 Views

Man 'robs' ex-girlfriend at knife-point

26 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 340 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour with hooked wire

26 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 216 Views

2 suspected Chivayo lobola robbers appear in court

26 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 337 Views

Suspected robber arrested after escaping from custody

26 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 251 Views

School temporarily closed amid suspected spiritual attack

26 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 318 Views

Diaspora remittances surge 7,5% in February

26 Mar 2025 at 06:46hrs | 102 Views