Pfumvudza pearl millet variety grows unusually tall without maturing

News / National

by Staff reporter

Farmers in Manjolo, Binga District, are growing increasingly anxious as the new pearl millet variety, Okhatshana 1, continues to exhibit abnormal growth patterns. The crop, which was distributed under the Government's pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, has grown unusually tall without showing any signs of maturation, leaving local farmers concerned about potential crop failure.The situation has sparked widespread concern in the village of Chief Sikalenge, where other millet varieties planted at the same time have already matured, with some farmers beginning their harvest."We have never seen anything like this before. The millet keeps growing taller, but it's not producing grain. Meanwhile, other varieties are ready for harvesting," said Mrs. Salia Musambazi, a farmer in Manjolo, who expressed her frustration with the delayed growth.The unusual behavior of Okhatshana 1 has left farmers in a state of confusion, as millet is a vital staple crop for both food and income. The villagers rely heavily on the crop, and the unexpected delays in maturity are raising fears of significant losses if the crop fails to mature in time for harvest.Keramenda village head, Mr. Kenneth Munenge, shared similar concerns, saying the community was puzzled by the situation."People are confused because we rely on millet for food and income. This crop has grown so tall yet remains immature. Others who planted a different variety have either started harvesting or are about to," Mr. Munenge explained.In response to the growing concerns, Mr. Pedias Ndlovu, the Agricultural Rural Development Authority (ARDA) officer for Binga, assured farmers that the delay in maturity was due to the excessive rainfall received during the 2024/25 rainy season."Binga received above-normal rainfall, which led to excessive moisture in the soil. This has affected the millet's growth cycle, but farmers should not panic as the crop will eventually mature," Mr. Ndlovu said.Under the pFumvudza/Intwasa programme, a total of 2,013 hectares in Binga were allocated to pearl millet, 2,505 hectares to sorghum, and 1,616 hectares to maize. Despite the delayed millet maturity, Mr. Ndlovu reassured the community that further assessments would be carried out to monitor the crop's progress and guide farmers on the best course of action."Following our initial crop assessment, we project a harvest of 0.2 metric tonnes of pearl millet and 0.3 metric tonnes of sorghum, provided conditions remain favourable. A second-round crop assessment will be conducted soon," he said.As the rainy season ends, farmers are hoping for improved conditions that will allow the millet to mature in time for a successful harvest, but many remain on edge about the uncertainty surrounding the new variety.