Mnangagwa turns to vendors to thwart 31 March protest

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting vendors and the informal sector, recognizing their critical role in the country's economic development. Speaking during a meeting with representatives of the vendor community at State House, the President emphasized the government's "open door policy" and reassured the informal sector that efforts to formalize their activities were aimed at bringing order and enhancing their working conditions, not threatening their livelihoods."Government's doors are always open to vendors and those in the informal sector. The informal sector plays a crucial role in Zimbabwe's economy, providing livelihoods for millions of citizens," President Mnangagwa said. He acknowledged the challenges faced by vendors and called on them to complement the government's efforts in bringing order to the sector, which would ultimately benefit all parties involved.Addressing concerns raised by the vendor representatives, the President emphasized that the formalization of the sector should not be perceived as a threat but as an opportunity for improvement. He explained that establishing decent work spaces, facilitating micro-finance, and streamlining licencing and permits were all part of the government's broader agenda to integrate the informal sector into the mainstream economy."It is important that we undertake our trade in an orderly manner, respecting those who operate around us and the broader community where we operate," the President said. "Under my leadership, our national development mantra is to build and modernize our country for the benefit of future generations. This responsibility lies with all of us, together as a united and patriotic people."President Mnangagwa also called for "free and frank" dialogue between government officials and informal sector players, urging that all conversations be guided by the spirit of nation-building. "Let us come together with one shared vision for Zimbabwe and work towards prosperity and greater unity," he added.As part of the government's initiative to support vendors, the President directed the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to collaborate with local councils and the private sector to urgently build market stalls and decent workspaces. These facilities, he said, must be equipped with essential infrastructure, such as water and sanitation, to ensure a conducive working environment for vendors."It is non-negotiable that we maintain order in our cities. We cannot allow the state of our country to degenerate under our watch," President Mnangagwa stressed.The meeting also addressed the growing concern over the harassment of vendors by municipal police, with Local Government and Public Works Minister Dr. Daniel Garwe highlighting the need for more effective and humane methods of handling such situations. Minister Garwe also echoed the President's warning against night vending, which he said posed challenges to urban order.Minister of Women's Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Monica Mutsvangwa, praised the vendors for their commitment to maintaining order and participating in constructive dialogue with the government. She noted that the vendors were determined to ensure their activities contributed positively to the country's development.Lovemore Mudzoki, the Secretary for all tuckshop associations, also expressed the informal sector's willingness to work alongside the government in advancing national development. "We are committed to working together with the government, and we are saying no to demonstrations because they affect our work. Let us resolve our issues amicably," Mudzoki stated.This meeting marked a significant step in fostering a collaborative relationship between the government and the informal sector, which remains a vital contributor to Zimbabwe's economy. Through continued dialogue and joint efforts, both parties aim to create a more orderly, sustainable, and prosperous environment for all Zimbabweans.