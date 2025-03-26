Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimsec in registration mop-up exercise

by Staff reporter
The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has initiated a registration mop-up exercise for candidates who missed the initial registration deadline for the November 2025 Ordinary and Advanced Level Examinations. The move follows requests from parliamentarians and consultations with key stakeholders, prompting the government to extend the registration period.

In a circular issued to heads of examination centres, candidates, parents, and stakeholders, Zimsec confirmed that the registration mop-up exercise will run from March 31 to May 16, 2025.

"This circular serves to advise all Heads of examination centres, candidates, parents and stakeholders that the Council has provided a registration mop-up and consolidation facility for the November Ordinary and Advanced Level 2025 Examinations to accommodate candidates who failed to register during the initial registration period," the examination body said.

The mop-up window will allow candidates who missed the initial registration deadline to complete their registration. Additionally, it will cater to those who wish to amend their initial registration details or update their Continuous Assessment (CA) declaration. The exercise will also address issues faced by examination centres that mistakenly registered private candidates as formal candidates, providing them with an opportunity to regularize their registrations.

The facility will also enable candidates to top up examination fees in line with government policy on eligibility for examination fee subsidies. However, the mop-up exercise is not applicable to the June 2025 examination registration or Grade Seven 2025 registration.

Zimsec emphasized that this facility is strictly for the November 2025 exams, and the mop-up period will not be extended beyond the stated deadline. Candidates who missed registration for the June exams can still register for the November exams during this period.

As the deadline approaches, Zimsec urged all candidates to take advantage of the opportunity to finalize their registration and ensure they are eligible to sit for the November examinations.

Source - the chroncile

