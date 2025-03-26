Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vapostori call for peace ahead of March 31 protests

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The National Judicial Council of Vapostori (NJCV) has called on religious groups, particularly apostolic sects, to pray for unity and peace in Zimbabwe, as well as to oppose any forms of uprisings. The appeal comes ahead of the planned March 31 demonstrations, which have been called by outspoken war veteran Blessed "Bombshell" Geza, who is currently in hiding.

In a statement issued ahead of the protests, NJCV national director Obey Mapuranga urged Zimbabweans to prioritize peace and unity for the sake of long-lasting national stability.

"We are appealing for the protection of unity and peace across the nation," Mapuranga said, emphasizing that the NJCV stands firmly against demonstrations and violence. "We are calling for peace lovers to heed this call and stand united against any attempts to destabilize the country."

Mapuranga stressed that the appeal would be extended to the membership of indigenous churches, advising them not to fall prey to those pushing for unlawful and divisive actions. He warned against the influence of what he called "unscrupulous elements" who are seeking to undermine the government and sow chaos in Zimbabwe.

The NJCV's statement comes in response to a call from Geza, who has demanded nationwide demonstrations on March 31, urging President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down over allegations of corruption and mismanagement. Geza's call for mass protests has sparked concerns about the potential for unrest, with many fearing it could lead to violence and instability.

Mapuranga also highlighted that 85.3% of Zimbabwe's population are Christians, with 40.3% belonging to apostolic sects. The NJCV believes that this significant demographic, particularly apostolic sects, could play a pivotal role in quelling any potential unrest and maintaining peace across the country.

"We are confident that the apostolic sects, as a larger portion of Zimbabwe's population, can help prevent any insurrection and ensure that the country remains peaceful and united," Mapuranga added.

As the country braces for March 31, the NJCV has called on all peace-loving Zimbabweans to reject violence and support efforts to maintain order, unity, and national stability.

Source - newsday

Comments


