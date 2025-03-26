Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa sweats over March 31 protests

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is facing mounting pressure ahead of the planned nationwide protests scheduled for March 31, with fresh challenges to his leadership emerging from within his own party and calls for his resignation gaining momentum.

The ZANU-PF party, long considered a symbol of unity under Mnangagwa's leadership, is reportedly on the brink of internal implosion. Disgruntled war veterans, who have long been loyal to the ruling party, are leading the charge against Mnangagwa's presidency, accusing him of fostering corruption and cronyism. Among the most vocal critics is axed ZANU-PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza, who has openly called for protests on March 31 to demand Mnangagwa's resignation. Geza is believed to be backing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as the preferred candidate to succeed Mnangagwa.

In a statement issued to the media, Geza – who is currently in hiding – confirmed his support for Chiwenga, referring to him as the "Commander" and hinting that the war veterans were rallying behind the vice president as the potential replacement for Mnangagwa should the efforts to oust the current leader succeed.

Addressing the ZANU-PF Politburo on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa dismissed the calls for protests, urging Zimbabweans not to be swayed by the actions of those seeking to destabilize the country. "I applaud all my fellow citizens from across the country, for their clarity, national consciousness and patriotism that continue to squash efforts by malcontents and rogue delusional elements bent on disturbing our peace, unity, and harmony," Mnangagwa stated.

He further reassured his party members and the nation that Zimbabwe would remain a democratic, sovereign nation. "Our motherland, Zimbabwe, will forever be a Constitutional democratic and sovereign nation, with all of us living in unity, peace, and harmony. Vano ukura, vanoramba vachiukura, nyika ichienda mberi. ZANU-PF is an unstoppable train. ZANU-PF chitima chirikufamba," he said in his address.

Despite Mnangagwa's public stance, reports suggest a growing divide within ZANU-PF, with factions either supporting his bid to remain in power beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms or backing Vice President Chiwenga for a leadership transition. The party has been rocked by internal power struggles, and Mnangagwa's future as leader seems increasingly uncertain.

In his address, Mnangagwa also sought to reinforce the strength of the party, urging members to remain vigilant and loyal. "Our Party Constitution is sacred, it is like roots and the trunk of a tree, and we, the members, are its branches," he emphasized, adding that those who do not follow the correct party line would eventually fall away.

The president also called on ZANU-PF leaders at every level of the party structure to focus on addressing the needs of the people. "ZANU-PF must be first responders to the challenges facing our people and communities," Mnangagwa asserted, stressing the need for party leadership to align closely with the struggles of ordinary Zimbabweans.

With tensions rising and protests looming, Zimbabwe's political landscape remains in flux as Mnangagwa faces his greatest internal challenge yet. The nation waits to see whether the planned demonstrations will materialize and how the ruling party will navigate these escalating political divisions.

Source - newzimbabwe

