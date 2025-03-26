Latest News Editor's Choice


Onismor Bhasera returns to SuperSport United as Coach

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Former Zimbabwean international defender Onismor Bhasera has made a return to SuperSport United, this time in a coaching role. The 39-year-old, who had a long and successful playing career with the club, joins the technical team of Andre Arendse and Grant Johnson, who will lead the side on an interim basis.

Bhasera's appointment comes in the wake of the departure of outgoing head coach Gavin Hunt, who parted ways with the club last week. The new interim technical team is tasked with guiding the team through a critical period as they fight to avoid relegation from the Betway Premiership.

SuperSport United confirmed Bhasera's return, stating, "Onismor Bhasera returns to help guide the team forward as part of Andre Arendse and Grant Johnson's technical team. Welcome back, Bash! Your experience and passion for the game will be key for the road ahead."

Bhasera, a former Warriors defender, had a nine-year stint with SuperSport United, playing from 2016 until his retirement last year. His vast experience as a player, particularly in the South African Premier League, is seen as invaluable as the club looks to steer clear of relegation.

SuperSport United is currently second from bottom in the league, facing serious threats of relegation. The club is hoping that the new interim coaching team, with Bhasera's insight and leadership, will provide the spark needed to secure their survival in the top tier of South African football.

Bhasera's return to the club is seen as a positive move by fans and officials alike, with many hoping his deep knowledge of the club and the league will help turn their fortunes around. As the season enters its critical stages, all eyes will be on the new technical team as they work to prevent SuperSport from falling into the relegation zone.

Source - newzimbabwe

