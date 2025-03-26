High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Solusi High School teacher Tafadzwa Mushangwe who was accused of fondling his male student's manhood was found not guilty by Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware.According to the court, the state failed to bring sufficient evidence to nail the teacher.The state alleged Mushangwe (26) allegedly ordered one of his form four students to go to his office.He dragged the form four student close to him soon after entering the office and unzipped him before fondling his manhood.The student subsequently bolted out of the office and went to report to the matron.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa alleged the incident happened on January 18.