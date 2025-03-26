Latest News Editor's Choice


High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

by Simbarashe Sithole
35 mins ago | Views
Solusi High School teacher Tafadzwa Mushangwe who was accused of fondling his male student's manhood was found not guilty by Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

According to the court, the state failed to bring sufficient evidence to nail the teacher.

The state alleged Mushangwe (26) allegedly ordered one of his form four students to go to his office.

He dragged the form four student close to him soon after entering the office and unzipped him before fondling his manhood.

The student subsequently bolted out of the office and went to report to the matron.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa alleged the incident happened on January 18.

Source - Byo24News

