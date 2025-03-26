Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ED hailed for stopping the raids of vendors

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been applauded for calling for the government to stop the raids on informal traders and confiscation of their wares by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and local authorities.

The developments came after the representatives of informal traders visited the President at his official residence- State house in Harare on Wednesday.

Just recently Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe issued a directive to local authorities to clean their streets of all illegal traders on account of challenges of littering and overcrowding that they cause in cities and towns.

Speaking to the vendors' representatives, Mnangagwa urged them to feel free. He said the government will come up with a solution that will move the country forward.

"As we are all aware the informal sector plays a crucial role in Zimbabwe's economy, providing livelihoods for millions of citizens. However, there have been some worrisome trends affecting the sector, that if left unchecked will have dire ripple effects to our country and over shadow the important role of this critical sector,"  he said.

 "An attempt by government to formalise your sector and create decent work spaces should never be seen by vendors and the informal sector as a direct threat to your survival,"

He urged the traderrs to conduct their businesses in an orderly manner.

Coordinator of the informal traders and vendors in Matabeleland Max Mkandla who is also the President of Residents and Churches Peace Network said thanks the president and the Minister to wlcome them during the visit to state house.

"We manaaged to follow all protocals to access the state house because of the pressure we got from the traders. We under stand that the government was given wrong information that tye traders were selling drugs," Mkandla said.

He however lamented that there are some genuine people who are trying to survive through selling goods but had their goods taken.

He also said it was sad that there are those who sell illegal drugs who mix with the genuine traders causeiing these problems.

"We made the president to understand the issues around the traderrs. So the ministrer will go around to monitor the situation. If all is done well these people are creating jobs and it will not been seen that there are no jobs in the country. We now appeal for the local government to make sure that toilets are constructed in vending arewas to ensure clean environment," he said.

He urged the government to respect the traders because they are keeping te country going. The problem is that there are drugs dealers who pretend to be traders. He warned that there are measures being taken to arrest those drugs dealers.

"We call for peace, peace is needed for development,"  he said.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa regime's intolerance to demonstrations is what threatens peace and stability in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Why There Are No Contender for Zanu PF Leadership Post-Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Former CCC supporters adopt Blessed Geza as their leader?

3 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

4 hrs ago | 897 Views

Suspect bites police officer's leg

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Sanyatwe as Minister of Sports

5 hrs ago | 695 Views

Cape Independence Briton NOT a South African citizen

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

UN judge from Uganda is convicted in the UK of forcing a woman into slavery

7 hrs ago | 428 Views

Blessed Geza drops another 'bombshell' escalates scathing attacks

7 hrs ago | 2512 Views

Who benefits from Zanu-PF infighting?

7 hrs ago | 848 Views

Has Mnangagwa played his joker too soon?

7 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Onismor Bhasera returns to SuperSport United as Coach

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mnangagwa sweats over March 31 protests

8 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Zwigananda FC trying to capture Rufaro Stadium

8 hrs ago | 306 Views

CIO charged with human trafficking

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

Vapostori call for peace ahead of March 31 protests

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimsec in registration mop-up exercise

8 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa turns to vendors to thwart 31 March protest

8 hrs ago | 894 Views

Zimbabwe's Health ministry in budget quandary

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor to have his day in court over bribery allegations

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bulawayo businesses flee CBD to suburbs

8 hrs ago | 734 Views

Pfumvudza pearl millet variety grows unusually tall without maturing

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa issues stern warning

8 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zanu-PF MPs hail Minister of potholes, team

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Police imposes weapons ban ahead of anti-Mnangagwa protests

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Businesswoman wins trademark dispute against ONA Brands

8 hrs ago | 73 Views

Charles Prince Airport set to become an international airport

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe govt to launch e-library for schools

8 hrs ago | 42 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube led ZINARA scoops top award for revenue collection

8 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa, Ruto to set terms of reference for DRC mediation panel

8 hrs ago | 57 Views

Elderly Bulawayo couple sentenced for exploiting bank glitch

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

ZDVI to engage legislators as WhatsApp ground is created for diaspora and MPs interaction before 31 March 2025

15 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mnangagwa missed one fact: Unlike Mugabe, he has never been genuinely respected within ZANU-PF

15 hrs ago | 827 Views

WATCH: Blessed Geza declares war on corruption, Names Zanu-PF 'looters'

15 hrs ago | 2973 Views

Govt distances itself from school fundraising directive

19 hrs ago | 252 Views

Masca workers continue to raise concerns over a cocktail of issues

21 hrs ago | 911 Views

Kirsty Coventry relocates to Lausanne, Switzerland

26 Mar 2025 at 08:44hrs | 2892 Views

Mohadi honoured with Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award

26 Mar 2025 at 07:39hrs | 727 Views

DA's Zille calls for unity among Zimbabwean opposition leaders

26 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1652 Views

Garwe challenged to release Gweru report

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 922 Views

Man fatally attacked after dispute over beer

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 660 Views

BCC to train firefighters in Matebeleland region

26 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 388 Views

Vendors demand justice against Insiza councillor

26 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 664 Views

Harare man jailed for forging ex-minister's property title deed

26 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 410 Views

NRZ flags increase in rail-road level crossing accidents

26 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 109 Views

Illegal forex trader shot and robbed in Bulawayo

26 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 643 Views

Man 'robs' ex-girlfriend at knife-point

26 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 360 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour with hooked wire

26 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 219 Views