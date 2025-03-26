ED hailed for stopping the raids of vendors

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been applauded for calling for the government to stop the raids on informal traders and confiscation of their wares by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and local authorities.The developments came after the representatives of informal traders visited the President at his official residence- State house in Harare on Wednesday.Just recently Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe issued a directive to local authorities to clean their streets of all illegal traders on account of challenges of littering and overcrowding that they cause in cities and towns.Speaking to the vendors' representatives, Mnangagwa urged them to feel free. He said the government will come up with a solution that will move the country forward."As we are all aware the informal sector plays a crucial role in Zimbabwe's economy, providing livelihoods for millions of citizens. However, there have been some worrisome trends affecting the sector, that if left unchecked will have dire ripple effects to our country and over shadow the important role of this critical sector," he said."An attempt by government to formalise your sector and create decent work spaces should never be seen by vendors and the informal sector as a direct threat to your survival,"He urged the traderrs to conduct their businesses in an orderly manner.Coordinator of the informal traders and vendors in Matabeleland Max Mkandla who is also the President of Residents and Churches Peace Network said thanks the president and the Minister to wlcome them during the visit to state house."We manaaged to follow all protocals to access the state house because of the pressure we got from the traders. We under stand that the government was given wrong information that tye traders were selling drugs," Mkandla said.He however lamented that there are some genuine people who are trying to survive through selling goods but had their goods taken.He also said it was sad that there are those who sell illegal drugs who mix with the genuine traders causeiing these problems."We made the president to understand the issues around the traderrs. So the ministrer will go around to monitor the situation. If all is done well these people are creating jobs and it will not been seen that there are no jobs in the country. We now appeal for the local government to make sure that toilets are constructed in vending arewas to ensure clean environment," he said.He urged the government to respect the traders because they are keeping te country going. The problem is that there are drugs dealers who pretend to be traders. He warned that there are measures being taken to arrest those drugs dealers."We call for peace, peace is needed for development," he said.