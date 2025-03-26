Cell phone thieves at Macheso's show jailed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Eight cellphone thieves who went on a stealing spree in Chipinge during Alick Macheso's show at Dzonzai Business Centre have been jailed.Tafadzwa Mapfumo (33), Stanley Moyo (33), Tinashe Nyamunda (38), Nomsa Mutimirefu (25), Jabulani Makiwa (45), Vincent Mugariwa, Never Roben (29) and Shepherd Masocha (35) pleaded guilty to 21 counts of theft before magistrate Nixon Mangoti.Mangoti sentenced the eight to one year behind bars and conditionally suspended four months of the sentence.The court heard that on 22 March the eight were at King of Singura Alick Macheso's show and took advantage of the people's happy moments and stole 21 mobile phones from Macheso's fans.The convicts were using two cars a Nissan Advan registration number AFY 0344 and a Nissan Sunny.They were intercepted at a police roadblock in Middle Sabi after a report and searches were conducted.The mobile phones were recovered leading to the eight's arrest.