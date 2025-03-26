Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cell phone thieves at Macheso's show jailed

by Simbarashe Sithole
37 secs ago | Views
Eight cellphone thieves who went on a stealing spree in Chipinge during Alick Macheso's show at Dzonzai Business Centre have been jailed.

Tafadzwa Mapfumo (33), Stanley Moyo (33), Tinashe Nyamunda (38), Nomsa Mutimirefu (25), Jabulani Makiwa (45), Vincent Mugariwa, Never Roben (29) and Shepherd Masocha (35) pleaded guilty to 21 counts of theft before magistrate Nixon Mangoti.

Mangoti sentenced the eight to one year behind bars and conditionally suspended four months of the sentence.

The court heard that on 22 March the eight were at King of Singura Alick Macheso's show and took advantage of the people's happy moments and stole 21 mobile phones from Macheso's fans.

The convicts were using two cars a Nissan Advan registration number AFY 0344 and a Nissan Sunny.

They were intercepted at a police roadblock in Middle Sabi after a report and searches were conducted.

The mobile phones were recovered leading to the eight's arrest.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

ConCourt dismisses AfriForum's application for leave to appeal 'Kill the boer' ruling

42 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new Zimbabwe National Army commander

47 mins ago | 347 Views

Police deploy to counter Geza's March 31 anti-Mnangagwa protests

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mnangagwa targets Chiwenga faction

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Bosso gear up for Zwigananda FC showdown

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF councillor jailed for contempt of court

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa regime's intolerance to demonstrations is what threatens peace and stability in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 409 Views

Why There Are No Contender for Zanu PF Leadership Post-Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

ED hailed for stopping the raids of vendors

6 hrs ago | 723 Views

Former CCC supporters adopt Blessed Geza as their leader?

7 hrs ago | 915 Views

Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

8 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Suspect bites police officer's leg

8 hrs ago | 560 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Sanyatwe as Minister of Sports

9 hrs ago | 845 Views

Cape Independence Briton NOT a South African citizen

9 hrs ago | 479 Views

UN judge from Uganda is convicted in the UK of forcing a woman into slavery

11 hrs ago | 497 Views

Blessed Geza drops another 'bombshell' escalates scathing attacks

11 hrs ago | 3240 Views

Who benefits from Zanu-PF infighting?

12 hrs ago | 950 Views

Has Mnangagwa played his joker too soon?

12 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Onismor Bhasera returns to SuperSport United as Coach

12 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa sweats over March 31 protests

12 hrs ago | 2484 Views

Zwigananda FC trying to capture Rufaro Stadium

12 hrs ago | 339 Views

CIO charged with human trafficking

12 hrs ago | 464 Views

Vapostori call for peace ahead of March 31 protests

12 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimsec in registration mop-up exercise

12 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa turns to vendors to thwart 31 March protest

12 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zimbabwe's Health ministry in budget quandary

12 hrs ago | 220 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor to have his day in court over bribery allegations

12 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bulawayo businesses flee CBD to suburbs

12 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Pfumvudza pearl millet variety grows unusually tall without maturing

12 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa issues stern warning

12 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zanu-PF MPs hail Minister of potholes, team

12 hrs ago | 156 Views

Police imposes weapons ban ahead of anti-Mnangagwa protests

12 hrs ago | 218 Views

Businesswoman wins trademark dispute against ONA Brands

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Charles Prince Airport set to become an international airport

12 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe govt to launch e-library for schools

12 hrs ago | 65 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube led ZINARA scoops top award for revenue collection

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa, Ruto to set terms of reference for DRC mediation panel

12 hrs ago | 68 Views

Elderly Bulawayo couple sentenced for exploiting bank glitch

12 hrs ago | 466 Views

ZDVI to engage legislators as WhatsApp ground is created for diaspora and MPs interaction before 31 March 2025

19 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mnangagwa missed one fact: Unlike Mugabe, he has never been genuinely respected within ZANU-PF

19 hrs ago | 878 Views

WATCH: Blessed Geza declares war on corruption, Names Zanu-PF 'looters'

19 hrs ago | 3187 Views

Govt distances itself from school fundraising directive

23 hrs ago | 257 Views

Masca workers continue to raise concerns over a cocktail of issues

26 Mar 2025 at 16:50hrs | 994 Views

Kirsty Coventry relocates to Lausanne, Switzerland

26 Mar 2025 at 08:44hrs | 3049 Views

Mohadi honoured with Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award

26 Mar 2025 at 07:39hrs | 749 Views

DA's Zille calls for unity among Zimbabwean opposition leaders

26 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1662 Views

Garwe challenged to release Gweru report

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 928 Views

Man fatally attacked after dispute over beer

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 660 Views