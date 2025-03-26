Hubby (39) kills wife (59)

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A sombre mood has engulfed Chibara farm, Concession where a jealous husband bashed his wife to death with a bicycle chain following a domestic dispute.Zivanai Chitedzi allegedly killed his wife Marian Chihota in cold blood today around 9 am.Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that Chitedzi is on the run and the deceased's body was discovered by her grandson."We are hunting for the suspect who bashed his wife to death in a domestic dispute," the source said.The deceased's grandson who is a minor found her lifeless body in a pool of blood in her hut and informed neighbours.A police report was filed under RRB number 6300165.