Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hubby (39) kills wife (59)

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 min ago | Views
A sombre mood has engulfed Chibara farm, Concession where a jealous husband bashed his wife to death with a bicycle chain following a domestic dispute.

Zivanai Chitedzi allegedly killed his wife Marian Chihota in cold blood today around 9 am.

Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that Chitedzi is on the run and the deceased's body was discovered by her grandson.

"We are hunting for the suspect who bashed his wife to death in a domestic dispute," the source said.

The deceased's grandson who is a minor found her lifeless body in a pool of blood in her hut and informed neighbours.

A police report was filed under RRB number 6300165.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Cell phone thieves at Macheso's show jailed

17 mins ago | 9 Views

ConCourt dismisses AfriForum's application for leave to appeal 'Kill the boer' ruling

58 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new Zimbabwe National Army commander

1 hr ago | 551 Views

Police deploy to counter Geza's March 31 anti-Mnangagwa protests

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa targets Chiwenga faction

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Bosso gear up for Zwigananda FC showdown

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF councillor jailed for contempt of court

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa regime's intolerance to demonstrations is what threatens peace and stability in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Why There Are No Contender for Zanu PF Leadership Post-Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

ED hailed for stopping the raids of vendors

6 hrs ago | 737 Views

Former CCC supporters adopt Blessed Geza as their leader?

7 hrs ago | 926 Views

Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

9 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Suspect bites police officer's leg

9 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Sanyatwe as Minister of Sports

9 hrs ago | 849 Views

Cape Independence Briton NOT a South African citizen

9 hrs ago | 489 Views

UN judge from Uganda is convicted in the UK of forcing a woman into slavery

12 hrs ago | 501 Views

Blessed Geza drops another 'bombshell' escalates scathing attacks

12 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Who benefits from Zanu-PF infighting?

12 hrs ago | 957 Views

Has Mnangagwa played his joker too soon?

12 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Onismor Bhasera returns to SuperSport United as Coach

12 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa sweats over March 31 protests

12 hrs ago | 2541 Views

Zwigananda FC trying to capture Rufaro Stadium

12 hrs ago | 343 Views

CIO charged with human trafficking

12 hrs ago | 466 Views

Vapostori call for peace ahead of March 31 protests

12 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimsec in registration mop-up exercise

12 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa turns to vendors to thwart 31 March protest

12 hrs ago | 964 Views

Zimbabwe's Health ministry in budget quandary

12 hrs ago | 221 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor to have his day in court over bribery allegations

12 hrs ago | 168 Views

Bulawayo businesses flee CBD to suburbs

12 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Pfumvudza pearl millet variety grows unusually tall without maturing

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa issues stern warning

12 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zanu-PF MPs hail Minister of potholes, team

12 hrs ago | 156 Views

Police imposes weapons ban ahead of anti-Mnangagwa protests

12 hrs ago | 218 Views

Businesswoman wins trademark dispute against ONA Brands

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Charles Prince Airport set to become an international airport

12 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe govt to launch e-library for schools

12 hrs ago | 66 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube led ZINARA scoops top award for revenue collection

12 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa, Ruto to set terms of reference for DRC mediation panel

12 hrs ago | 68 Views

Elderly Bulawayo couple sentenced for exploiting bank glitch

12 hrs ago | 468 Views

ZDVI to engage legislators as WhatsApp ground is created for diaspora and MPs interaction before 31 March 2025

19 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mnangagwa missed one fact: Unlike Mugabe, he has never been genuinely respected within ZANU-PF

20 hrs ago | 880 Views

WATCH: Blessed Geza declares war on corruption, Names Zanu-PF 'looters'

20 hrs ago | 3199 Views

Govt distances itself from school fundraising directive

24 hrs ago | 257 Views

Masca workers continue to raise concerns over a cocktail of issues

26 Mar 2025 at 16:50hrs | 999 Views

Kirsty Coventry relocates to Lausanne, Switzerland

26 Mar 2025 at 08:44hrs | 3054 Views

Mohadi honoured with Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award

26 Mar 2025 at 07:39hrs | 749 Views

DA's Zille calls for unity among Zimbabwean opposition leaders

26 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1663 Views

Garwe challenged to release Gweru report

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 928 Views