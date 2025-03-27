Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation drops to 0% in March 2025

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Zimbabwe's monthly inflation rate fell to 0% in March 2025, marking a significant milestone in the country's economic stabilization efforts. The decline was attributed to a sustained tight liquidity stance and a series of policy measures aimed at curbing inflationary pressures.

According to the latest data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), the weighted month-on-month inflation rate stood at 0.0% in March 2025, down from 0.3% in February 2025.

"The USD month-on-month inflation rate was 0.1% in March 2025, shedding 0.1 percentage points from the February 2025 rate of 0.2%. The USD year-on-year inflation rate, as measured by the all-items USD Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 15%," ZIMSTAT reported.

The Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) month-on-month inflation rate recorded a slight deflation of -0.1% in March 2025, dropping by 0.6 percentage points from 0.5% in February 2025.

The Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person in March 2025 was ZWG864.20, indicating the minimum amount required to afford a daily energy intake of 2,100 calories. The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL), which includes both food and non-food consumption expenditures, was ZWG1,260.52 per person in March 2025.

Zimbabwe's total exports in February 2025 were valued at US$512.6 million, marking a 21.4% decline from the US$652.0 million recorded in January 2025. Imports for the same period stood at US$730.3 million, reflecting a 2.5% drop from US$749.2 million in January 2025.

The country's trade deficit widened significantly, reaching US$217.7 million in February 2025, a 124.2% increase from the US$97.1 million deficit recorded in January 2025.

Among Zimbabwe's key export markets, the United Arab Emirates accounted for 42.6% of total exports, followed by South Africa at 23.3% and China at 19.3%. Collectively, these three nations represented approximately 85% of Zimbabwe's total export value of US$512.6 million.

The latest figures highlight ongoing economic challenges, particularly in trade, despite the positive inflation trajectory. Economic analysts suggest that continued policy consistency and structural economic reforms will be key to sustaining stability and fostering long-term growth.

Source - NewZimbabwe

