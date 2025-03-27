Bafana Bafana must be sanctioned by Fifa for cheating

News / National

South Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign has been thrown into uncertainty after revelations that Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena should have served a one-match suspension in their recent victory over Lesotho.Mokoena, 28, had accumulated two yellow cards earlier in the campaign—against Benin and Zimbabwe—making him ineligible for the match against Lesotho last Friday. However, he played a key role in South Africa's 2-0 win at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. In response, the Lesotho Football Association has lodged a formal complaint with FIFA, seeking clarity on the situation."We are hoping for them (FIFA) to respect their own regulations and act appropriately," Lesotho Football Association secretary-general Mokhosi Mohapi told BBC Sport Africa."Even if they just caution South Africa, it will be okay. If they give us the points, so be it. (It would be) the cherry on top. There's no malice, but we just want the regulations to be followed. If it were us who had defeated South Africa, wouldn't they do the same?"The South African Football Association (SAFA) has declined to comment on the matter. However, Mokoena was subsequently withdrawn from the squad for Tuesday's qualifier against Benin in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. Following a 2-0 win in that match, South Africa now sits five points clear at the top of Group C. National team coach Hugo Broos indicated that the issue will be resolved in the coming week.Possible FIFA SanctionsFIFA's competition regulations stipulate that any protest regarding player eligibility must be lodged within 24 hours of the match's conclusion. If South Africa is found guilty and penalized with a points deduction, their World Cup qualification prospects could be severely impacted.In such a scenario, Lesotho could be awarded a 3-0 technical victory, elevating them to second place in Group C and just one point behind South Africa. This outcome would also benefit Nigeria, currently sitting six points off the top after their 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo.Zimbabwe's Playoff Hopes Still AliveThe potential shift in standings could also provide a lifeline for Zimbabwe's Warriors, who currently anchor Group C with four points. With four games remaining, Warriors coach Michael Nees remains optimistic about Zimbabwe's chances of securing a playoff spot."If we can win our remaining matches against Benin, Lesotho, South Africa, and Rwanda, and results in other groups go in our favor, we still have a shot," Nees said.Zimbabwe's resilience was evident in their recent matches, where they twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Benin and a 1-1 stalemate against Nigeria under tough conditions in Uyo.As the controversy surrounding South Africa unfolds, Group C remains wide open, and the race for a spot at the expanded 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup intensifies.