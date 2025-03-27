Zimra manager in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) manager stationed at Beitbridge, Lonto Ndlovu, appeared in court yesterday on charges of defeating the course of justice in a case involving US$27,000 worth of methanol. She was remanded in custody until April 17 for trial.The complainant, Johannes Tagasira, director of Silverline Chemicals Private Limited, alleges that in April 2024, his company imported 38,000 litres of methanol through Beitbridge Border Post. The cargo underwent all clearance procedures, including Condep checks, physical inspections, and sample collection, and was subsequently cleared for transportation to Harare.However, while en route, the truck was intercepted at Bubi under suspicion that it was carrying diesel instead of methanol. It was then escorted back to Beitbridge for re-inspection. On April 8, samples were sent to the National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) for testing, leading to ZIMRA issuing notices of seizure on the cargo, truck, and trailer, citing that the shipment contained diesel, not methanol.The complainant contested the findings and commissioned an independent test from the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) for US$1,200. ZIMRA later sent another sample to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) for further testing, which then indicated that the sample met the standards for paraffin.On April 15, the complainant officially challenged the conflicting results via email. Subsequently, he received information that ZIMRA officials were planning to sell and dispose of the cargo without his consent. In response, he filed an urgent chamber application with the Masvingo High Court on April 22 under case number HCMSC 186/2024.On April 24, ZIMRA legal officer Tinashe Marange formally notified Lonto Ndlovu via email about the pending judicial proceedings. Ndlovu, who had been served with court papers, submitted an opposing affidavit in response. The complainant's lawyer, Kudzai Tandi, also reminded Ndlovu on April 25 not to dispose of the cargo, as it was a key exhibit in the legal process.Chrispen Chidzenga from ZIMRA's legal department similarly instructed Ndlovu to refrain from selling the cargo until the High Court concluded its proceedings. That same day, Justice Zisengwe issued a court order preventing ZIMRA from disposing of the disputed shipment.Despite the High Court directive, Ndlovu allegedly proceeded to sell and accept payment for the cargo while the urgent chamber application was still being heard. On April 28, she further defied the court order by disposing of the cargo from ZIMRA's warehouse, leading to its destruction.As a result, a third independent test could not be conducted, as the primary evidence had been lost. Ndlovu now faces charges of obstructing justice, with her trial set to begin on April 17.