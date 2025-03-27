Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra manager in court

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) manager stationed at Beitbridge, Lonto Ndlovu, appeared in court yesterday on charges of defeating the course of justice in a case involving US$27,000 worth of methanol. She was remanded in custody until April 17 for trial.

The complainant, Johannes Tagasira, director of Silverline Chemicals Private Limited, alleges that in April 2024, his company imported 38,000 litres of methanol through Beitbridge Border Post. The cargo underwent all clearance procedures, including Condep checks, physical inspections, and sample collection, and was subsequently cleared for transportation to Harare.

However, while en route, the truck was intercepted at Bubi under suspicion that it was carrying diesel instead of methanol. It was then escorted back to Beitbridge for re-inspection. On April 8, samples were sent to the National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) for testing, leading to ZIMRA issuing notices of seizure on the cargo, truck, and trailer, citing that the shipment contained diesel, not methanol.

The complainant contested the findings and commissioned an independent test from the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) for US$1,200. ZIMRA later sent another sample to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) for further testing, which then indicated that the sample met the standards for paraffin.

On April 15, the complainant officially challenged the conflicting results via email. Subsequently, he received information that ZIMRA officials were planning to sell and dispose of the cargo without his consent. In response, he filed an urgent chamber application with the Masvingo High Court on April 22 under case number HCMSC 186/2024.

On April 24, ZIMRA legal officer Tinashe Marange formally notified Lonto Ndlovu via email about the pending judicial proceedings. Ndlovu, who had been served with court papers, submitted an opposing affidavit in response. The complainant's lawyer, Kudzai Tandi, also reminded Ndlovu on April 25 not to dispose of the cargo, as it was a key exhibit in the legal process.

Chrispen Chidzenga from ZIMRA's legal department similarly instructed Ndlovu to refrain from selling the cargo until the High Court concluded its proceedings. That same day, Justice Zisengwe issued a court order preventing ZIMRA from disposing of the disputed shipment.

Despite the High Court directive, Ndlovu allegedly proceeded to sell and accept payment for the cargo while the urgent chamber application was still being heard. On April 28, she further defied the court order by disposing of the cargo from ZIMRA's warehouse, leading to its destruction.

As a result, a third independent test could not be conducted, as the primary evidence had been lost. Ndlovu now faces charges of obstructing justice, with her trial set to begin on April 17.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zimra, #Court, #Manager

Comments


Must Read

Police flood streets to crush anti-government protests

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Geza apologizes to opposition for past atrocities

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Warriors court Morocco

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

NetOne launches MoGigs to bridge digital divide

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Weapons ban spreads across Zimbabwe as police gird for March 31 protests

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle takes unexpected turn

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Dog attacks on the rise in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bulawayo faces water crisis as ageing infrastructure fails

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zapu decries deteriorating public health system in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Baboons terrorise Pumula residents

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Municipal police across Zimbabwe to get arresting powers

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Sanyatwe expressed his gratitude to Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe security services on high alert

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe engages diaspora community to boost investment

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bafana Bafana must be sanctioned by Fifa for cheating

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation drops to 0% in March 2025

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Hubby (39) kills wife (59)

13 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Cell phone thieves at Macheso's show jailed

13 hrs ago | 577 Views

ConCourt dismisses AfriForum's application for leave to appeal 'Kill the boer' ruling

14 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new Zimbabwe National Army commander

14 hrs ago | 2897 Views

Police deploy to counter Geza's March 31 anti-Mnangagwa protests

15 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Mnangagwa targets Chiwenga faction

15 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Bosso gear up for Zwigananda FC showdown

15 hrs ago | 508 Views

Zanu-PF councillor jailed for contempt of court

15 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa regime's intolerance to demonstrations is what threatens peace and stability in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 532 Views

Why There Are No Contender for Zanu PF Leadership Post-Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 525 Views

ED hailed for stopping the raids of vendors

19 hrs ago | 952 Views

Former CCC supporters adopt Blessed Geza as their leader?

21 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series

22 hrs ago | 162 Views

High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

22 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Suspect bites police officer's leg

22 hrs ago | 723 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Sanyatwe as Minister of Sports

22 hrs ago | 916 Views

Cape Independence Briton NOT a South African citizen

23 hrs ago | 648 Views

UN judge from Uganda is convicted in the UK of forcing a woman into slavery

27 Mar 2025 at 06:44hrs | 558 Views

Blessed Geza drops another 'bombshell' escalates scathing attacks

27 Mar 2025 at 06:41hrs | 4541 Views

Who benefits from Zanu-PF infighting?

27 Mar 2025 at 06:37hrs | 1116 Views

Has Mnangagwa played his joker too soon?

27 Mar 2025 at 06:34hrs | 1903 Views

Onismor Bhasera returns to SuperSport United as Coach

27 Mar 2025 at 06:24hrs | 379 Views

Mnangagwa sweats over March 31 protests

27 Mar 2025 at 06:22hrs | 3887 Views

Zwigananda FC trying to capture Rufaro Stadium

27 Mar 2025 at 06:21hrs | 377 Views

CIO charged with human trafficking

27 Mar 2025 at 06:20hrs | 557 Views

Vapostori call for peace ahead of March 31 protests

27 Mar 2025 at 06:20hrs | 158 Views

Zimsec in registration mop-up exercise

27 Mar 2025 at 06:19hrs | 145 Views

Mnangagwa turns to vendors to thwart 31 March protest

27 Mar 2025 at 06:19hrs | 1055 Views

Zimbabwe's Health ministry in budget quandary

27 Mar 2025 at 06:18hrs | 231 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor to have his day in court over bribery allegations

27 Mar 2025 at 06:17hrs | 203 Views

Bulawayo businesses flee CBD to suburbs

27 Mar 2025 at 06:16hrs | 1648 Views

Pfumvudza pearl millet variety grows unusually tall without maturing

27 Mar 2025 at 06:15hrs | 124 Views

Mnangagwa issues stern warning

27 Mar 2025 at 06:13hrs | 632 Views