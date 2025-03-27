Zimbabwe engages diaspora community to boost investment

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's diaspora community plays a vital role in the country's development, and the Government is actively engaging them to facilitate access to investment opportunities, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira has said.Speaking during an interactive meeting with the Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade, chaired by Chegutu East MP Webster Shamu on Wednesday, Prof Murwira highlighted the significant contribution of Zimbabweans abroad to the national economy."Diaspora is bringing at least US$2 billion to this country, and we are engaging them. Wherever the President goes, he makes sure he meets with the Diaspora so that people are positive about their country," he said."No matter where you go, no matter what, you are Zimbabwean. Whether you change your citizenship or not, you know very well that it is just a paper—you are Zimbabwean. So that is very important."Prof Murwira further emphasized the importance of remittances and investments from Zimbabweans abroad, noting that last year alone, over US$2 billion was received in remittances."Our people are now remitting, and they are beginning to invest. We are encouraging them, using our Diaspora Division, to make sure that they feel at home. It is part of our doctrine, our policy, to make our people feel at home," he added.Additionally, the Minister dismissed the notion that Zimbabwe's migration to other countries should be considered a "brain drain." He stressed that Zimbabweans abroad remain connected to their homeland and can contribute positively to its development through knowledge transfer, investment, and economic participation.The Government has been actively implementing policies to attract diaspora investment, including easing business registration processes, providing investment incentives, and strengthening engagement channels through embassies and the Diaspora Division of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.With the continued involvement of the diaspora, Zimbabwe aims to harness their financial and intellectual contributions to drive economic growth and national development.