Zimbabwe security services on high alert

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Security services in Zimbabwe are on high alert to ensure public safety, with the government assuring both citizens and visitors of a secure environment for socio-economic activities, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe has said.

Addressing a press conference in Harare yesterday, Minister Kazembe stated that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has made adequate deployments to maintain public order and stability. He also warned against illegal activities being instigated by rogue elements.

"The Government of Zimbabwe notes with deep concern the mobilisation efforts, through social media postings, pseudo press statements and letters by criminally-inclined individuals and groups inciting peace-loving Zimbabweans to engage in unlawful gatherings that interfere with public order," Minister Kazembe said.

"These illegal acts undermine the prevailing security, peace, and stability. The retrogressive intents should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. Those fronting the mobilisation should stand warned. Their self-seeking, subversive, and anti-development endeavours have been exposed."

Minister Kazembe reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding national security and territorial integrity, ensuring that citizens can carry out their daily activities without fear.

He urged the public to abide by the law, referencing Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and Section 164 of the Cyber Security and Data Protection Act, which criminalize inciting violence through electronic communications.

"Anyone who unlawfully engages in transmitting, broadcasting, or distributing data messages with the intent to incite acts of violence against persons or property will be dealt with in accordance with the law," he said.

The minister also warned against coercion and intimidation aimed at forcing individuals to participate in illegal gatherings or criminal acts, stating that those found guilty would face the full force of the law.

"The Commissioner General of Police will apply the law to its fullest without fear or favour. I encourage all peace-loving and patriotic citizens to report anyone who incites violence and causes public despondency," he added.

Emergency contact numbers have been provided for citizens to report any suspicious activities, ensuring swift police response.

Minister Kazembe concluded by urging Zimbabweans to remain law-abiding, emphasizing that security and stability are crucial for the country's goal of achieving an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Kazembe, #Police, #Alert

