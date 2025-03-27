Sanyatwe expressed his gratitude to Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Lieutenant-General (Retired) Anselem Sanyatwe has expressed his gratitude to President Mnangagwa for appointing him as the Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, describing the new role as a "special recognition."Lt-Gen (Rtd) Sanyatwe was sworn in at State House in Harare yesterday in a ceremony attended by Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, alongside senior government officials."Allow me first to thank His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for appointing me as Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture. It is indeed a great honour, a special recognition from His Excellency. In fact, I am also humbled with the confidence and trust that the President has accorded me to lead this special ministry," said Lt-Gen (Rtd) Sanyatwe after being sworn in.He highlighted the significance of arts and culture in fostering national unity, youth empowerment, and economic growth."It is with these that a nation is identified as our identity, our history as well as the aspirations of a nation. Given that background, it is my submission that I should by all means take on board all stakeholders as I embark on my new journey to lead this sector."My mission therefore is to develop, to create as well as to promote all the aspects that go by our identity and where possible for it to be recognised locally and internationally."We shall move together as a team as we move forward with a unity of purpose as I take up my new office as Minister," he said.Lt-Gen (Rtd) Sanyatwe succeeds International Olympic Committee (IOC) president-elect Dr Kirsty Coventry, who was recently elected to the world's most influential sports position.In his new role, he is expected to tackle challenges in the sports sector, particularly addressing the lack of infrastructure for hosting international competitions. Zimbabwe has struggled with FIFA-certified stadiums, forcing national teams like the senior men's football team to play matches in other countries. His appointment is anticipated to accelerate the ongoing upgrades of local sporting facilities.Lt-Gen (Rtd) Sanyatwe joins a list of military commanders deployed into government service under President Mnangagwa. His predecessors have been known for instilling discipline and efficiency in their respective portfolios.He is expected to bring military discipline to the civil service, along with other qualities such as time consciousness, dedication to duty, commitment to obligations, respect, and selfless service.