Municipal police across Zimbabwe to get arresting powers

by Staff reporter

Municipal police across Zimbabwe will soon be granted arresting powers once amendments to the Urban Councils Act are finalized, a move aimed at enhancing local governance and addressing by-law violations, including illegal street vending.The announcement was made by Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe during a press conference at the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) chambers yesterday. Minister Garwe also reiterated President Mnangagwa's directive that municipal police must treat vendors with dignity and refrain from harassment."As we speak, we are amending the Urban Councils Act to grant municipal police arresting powers. However, for now, they will continue working closely with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), who are mandated to enforce law and order," said Minister Garwe.The minister further stated that President Mnangagwa has directed his ministry to collaborate with councils to establish market stalls and decent vending spaces as a matter of urgency."Our role is to provide suitable locations for vendors to operate from. His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, yesterday directed us to expedite the process of identifying and developing infrastructure that ensures a dignified working environment for vendors," he said.Minister Garwe, however, stressed that night vending is illegal and must not be permitted by councils. Addressing mayors and town clerks at a diplomatic protocol and etiquette training workshop, he ordered an immediate halt to night vending activities."Our Constitution does not have provisions for night vending. As Government, we have noted many ills that come with night vending, including drug and substance abuse, as drugs are often sold at night. Councils should immediately put an end to night vending," he said.He noted that the lack of sanitary facilities for night vending often results in vendors relieving themselves in alleys and other dark corners, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.Earlier in the day, Minister Garwe visited the Bulawayo Fire Station, where he commended the partnership between BCC's fire department and the UK-based fire and rescue team, Operation Florian. He lauded the Florian team for providing firefighting equipment, time, and expertise to train local firefighters."Zimbabwe is building its firefighting capacity to global standards, and having a team from the UK assist us in training our firemen is something we treasure as a country," said Minister Garwe.Accompanied by his deputy, Albert Mavhunga, Minister Garwe highlighted that the Civil Protection Department under his ministry is responsible for managing all disasters, including fires.BCC Chamber Secretary, Mrs. Sikhangele Zhou, informed Minister Garwe that the station is currently training firefighters from 21 other local authorities. He was also shown four Red Lions fire tenders acquired from Belarus through devolution funds, three of which are earmarked for Tsholotsho, Binga, and Matobo rural district councils. These tenders will be delivered once training is completed next month.Minister Garwe also held three meetings at the BCC chambers, engaging separately with the business community, city councillors, and management, before addressing both groups together regarding the budget impasse.He stressed that no council can function without an approved budget, as it negatively impacts service delivery. Minister Garwe urged BCC to cultivate a culture of extensive stakeholder consultations to ensure the city's prosperity."The business community raised several concerns affecting budget approval, and the local authority also outlined its challenges. We facilitated discussions to address these issues and aim to approve the budget today," he said.To ensure a collaborative approach in resolving budgetary matters, Minister Garwe announced the formation of a team of financial specialists, including representatives from the business community, residents, BCC's finance director, and finance experts from his ministry. This team will work together to address financial concerns and improve service delivery in Bulawayo and other urban centres.