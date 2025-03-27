Baboons terrorise Pumula residents

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo residents, particularly in Pumula South, are facing growing human-wildlife conflicts as baboons encroach onto their settlements, causing distress and property damage.According to the latest council minutes from the Housing and Community Services Department, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) and local rangers have been engaged in running battles with the primates in an effort to control their movements."The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority together with rangers have been engaging in running battles with baboons," the minutes read.An operation conducted between January 9 and 21 resulted in 25 baboons being put down as part of efforts to curb their growing menace.Experts attribute the increasing human-wildlife conflict to habitat loss and food shortages caused by climate change, forcing wild animals into human settlements in search of sustenance.In addition to wildlife control efforts, the local authority has intensified environmental patrols in and around Bulawayo, cracking down on illegal mining and sand poaching.According to council records, a total of 46 tickets were issued for environmental violations, with US$2,500 collected in fines. Joint operations by rangers and police around water catchment areas also led to the arrest of two illegal gold panners, who were handed over to Esigodini Police Station for prosecution.During these patrols, authorities confiscated 28 hand tools and one metal detector, which were handed over to the police as evidence.A total of 70 surveillance patrols were conducted across Bulawayo's greater region, leading to the impoundment of six trucks involved in illegal sand extraction. Additionally, six scotch carts and four wheelbarrows used in environmental violations were confiscated.Council officials noted that while 34 of the 46 issued tickets were settled, bringing in US$2,581.08, 12 tickets remain outstanding, amounting to US$5,658.38.Authorities have pledged to intensify their efforts to curb both human-wildlife conflicts and environmental degradation, urging residents to report any further wildlife disturbances and illegal activities in protected areas.