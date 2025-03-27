Zapu decries deteriorating public health system in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) has raised concern over the worsening state of public healthcare in Bulawayo and other parts of the country, citing chronic shortages of medicines, equipment, and personnel.ZAPU deputy secretary for health and welfare, Themba Bulle, described the state of Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) as "paralysed," with patients being forced to purchase their own medical supplies."Patients at UBH and other hospitals buy their own medicine and medical equipment," Bulle said.He cited the case of the late human rights activist and social media influencer, Gogo Rose Nyathi, who had to pay over US$1,400 for medical treatment. Her plight highlighted the financial burden faced by many Zimbabweans seeking public healthcare.Findings from the 2024 Afrobarometer health service delivery survey confirmed the dire state of Zimbabwe's healthcare system.Bulle attributed the crisis to political instability and poor economic policies, which have resulted in massive emigration of healthcare professionals."There has been major political and economic emigration which dwindled the Zimbabwe health workforce," he said.He called for policy reforms, including better fiscal and monetary management, inflation control, job creation, tax system reforms, and measures to curb corruption. He also stressed the importance of equitable distribution of resources and revenue to ensure sustainable funding for healthcare.Bulle urged the government to make healthcare more accessible and to incorporate health education into the school curriculum."Generally investing in education and vocational training equips the workforce with the skills needed for a modern economy," he said."Zimbabweans deserve a better public health system that is universal, decentralised and free."His remarks come as healthcare workers last week staged protests in Harare over poor working conditions, lack of essential medical supplies, and inadequate remuneration.Zimbabwe's public health sector has endured years of underfunding and neglect, with ongoing economic challenges further straining service delivery.