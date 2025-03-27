Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo faces water crisis as ageing infrastructure fails

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The City of Bulawayo is grappling with yet another serious water supply challenge due to its ageing and deteriorating water infrastructure, affecting both residential and industrial areas.

Town clerk Christopher Dube confirmed that the latest water supply disruptions began on March 20 due to a major leak on the Flowserve Raw Water pipeline at Claremount caused by a faulty VJ coupling.

"The City of Bulawayo pipeline inspectors and boilermakers commenced repairs on March 21 at 5pm and worked diligently until March 22 at 1:30 in the morning," Dube said in a statement.

The situation worsened on March 23 when the Sulzer raw water pump malfunctioned, and another leak was discovered upstream at Claremount (Ndlovu Farm) on the Flowserve line. Repairs were completed by 5pm the same day, allowing pumping operations to resume.

However, repairs on the Umzingwane raw water pipeline at uMzinyathi and the Sulzer raw water pump are still outstanding, awaiting delivery of essential materials.

Dube advised residents and businesses to brace for continued water supply disruptions as the city works to resolve the challenges.

"Due to the outstanding works, the City of Bulawayo would like to advise residents and stakeholders of supply interruptions in all residential and industrial areas," he said.

"The city is committed to addressing these infrastructural challenges and we are working tirelessly to resolve the situation as soon as possible."

Bulawayo has faced recurrent water shortages as its five supply dams struggle to meet demand. Currently, the dams are less than 50% full.

Authorities are now banking on the construction of the Glassblock Bopoma Dam on the Mzingwane River, which is expected to provide a long-term solution. The dam, with a planned capacity of 130 million cubic metres, is also expected to boost rural industrialisation through irrigation projects.

The project, estimated to cost US$100 million, has been awarded to J R Goddard Contracting under an engineering, procurement, and construction agreement.

The city had long hoped for relief through the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project, but delays in its implementation have forced authorities to seek alternative solutions.

Source - Southern Eye

