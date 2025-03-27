Dog attacks on the rise in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo is grappling with an alarming increase in dog bites, prompting the local council to implement stronger measures to address the issue and curb the rising number of incidents.According to the latest council minutes, the director of health services, Edwin Sibanda, reported that 64 dog bite injuries were recorded in January alone. In response, the city has issued 10 dog notices, and pet owners have been educated on the legal requirements for keeping dogs within city limits."The city, in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), and the Department of Veterinary Services, is planning a tie-up order to address the growing number of stray dogs terrorizing residents," the minutes read. The tie-up order aims to secure stray dogs and prevent further attacks. However, the exercise is pending budget approval for the necessary equipment, including ammunition for the enforcement of the order.Two rabies cases were also reported in the city in 2024, raising additional concerns regarding the health risks posed by stray and unvaccinated dogs.Town Clerk Christopher Dube confirmed that by-laws related to pet ownership and stray animals would be strictly enforced. Investigations are underway to assess whether dogs are properly licensed, housed, and vaccinated. In cases where dogs are found to be dangerous or unfit for the city, they may be euthanized or relocated to the SPCA."Investigations were carried out to determine if the dogs were licensed, kept in proper premises, and had vaccination records. If an animal was deemed dangerous, it was put to sleep, while others were taken in at the SPCA," Sibanda explained. The cost of treating dog bite victims at local health institutions is estimated at more than US$25 per person.In addition to the dog bite issue, council members raised concerns over illegal dumping of litter in residential and commercial areas. The council noted that illegal dumpsites had emerged in various locations, including one near Sekusile shopping center in Nkulumane, which is dangerously close to a community borehole.Councillors are calling for stricter enforcement of anti-dumping by-laws and better waste collection services. Councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo suggested that a strategy be developed to combat the illegal dumping and littering problem."Previously, it was agreed to clear all illegal dumps and thereafter, lease out the pieces of land for titivation," Khumalo said. Council members are urging the local authorities to ensure more effective waste management and better service delivery from community truckers.As Bulawayo tackles both the rising number of dog bites and illegal dumping, local authorities are under pressure to implement measures that will safeguard public health and maintain cleanliness across the city.