Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle takes unexpected turn

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The ongoing Chirumanzu chieftaincy dispute has taken a dramatic turn, with opponents of Abraham Nyamande's nomination for the chiefdom filing an urgent High Court application to halt his installation. The application, which names President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe, the Midlands Provincial Chiefs Assembly, and Nyamande as respondents, seeks to suspend the appointment of Nyamande as Chief Chirumanzu.

The applicants - John Marinda, Innocent Chapwanya, Albert Jonasi Zvidzai, and Ecknos Happiness Mutyanda - are being represented by Kufaruwenga, Kajevu, and Zihanzu Legal Practitioners. They argue that Nyamande's nomination, which was made on June 6, 2024, by Garwe and the Midlands Provincial Chiefs Assembly, was fraught with legal irregularities and procedural errors.

"The nomination was marred with numerous illegalities and procedural irregularities, which forced the applicants to file an application at the High Court in Harare under case number HCH920/25 to set aside the proceedings," the applicants stated in their court documents.

The applicants claim that proceeding with Nyamande's installation as chief would undermine the court's authority and interfere with the pending case, potentially rendering the judicial process ineffective. They have requested the court to issue an order to suspend or stay the installation of Nyamande until the final determination of the case.

The legal challenge highlights significant tensions over the Chirumanzu chieftaincy. On June 6, 2024, the Midlands Provincial Chiefs Assembly officially nominated Nyamande from the Mutizirapi house to be the substantive chief. However, Julius Chimbi Chigegwe, from the Nherera house, also claims to be the rightful heir to the throne. Chigegwe argues that he is the legitimate successor to the late Chief Gerald Mudzengi, whose death in February 2019 triggered the succession dispute.

Before Nyamande's appointment, Fidelis Mudzengi, the son of the late chief, had been acting as the head of the Chirumanzu chieftaincy. However, Chigegwe maintains that he is the rightful heir, which has led to a fierce battle for the chieftaincy title.

As the legal process unfolds, both sides are awaiting the court's intervention to resolve the leadership crisis that has divided the Chirumanzu community. The applicants are hoping for a favorable ruling to prevent Nyamande's installation until the issue is thoroughly addressed by the courts. The case, which has generated significant public attention, could have lasting implications on traditional leadership succession processes in Zimbabwe.

Source - Southern Eye

