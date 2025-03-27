Weapons ban spreads across Zimbabwe as police gird for March 31 protests

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Beitbridge have announced a ban on the possession of dangerous weapons in the lead-up to anti-government protests planned for Monday, March 31, 2025. Chief Superintendent Mesuli Ncube made the announcement in a public notice issued on Thursday, following similar actions taken by police in other urban areas including Harare and Bulawayo.The weapons ban, which will be enforced from March 29 to July 29, 2025, prohibits the carrying of items such as catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, daggers, and any other objects capable of being used as weapons. Ncube stressed that violating this order would result in severe penalties, including a fine or imprisonment for up to six months."This prohibition is in accordance with the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Chapter 11:23)," Ncube said in his statement. "For the avoidance of doubt, it is declared, in terms of Section 4(4) of the Mopa, that any person who fails to comply with this prohibition notice shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 5 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, or to both such fine and imprisonment."The police are preparing for potential disturbances ahead of the protests, which are expected to draw large numbers of people. The ban aims to prevent the use of weapons during the demonstrations and to ensure public safety. Similar measures have been put in place across the country as authorities seek to control the anticipated protests and maintain order.The announcement has sparked mixed reactions, with some citizens supporting the move for safety reasons, while others view it as a restriction on their rights. As the protest date draws near, tensions are high, and the police are expected to increase their presence in affected areas to enforce the ban and ensure the peaceful conduct of the protests.This development is part of a broader national effort to address public safety concerns ahead of the upcoming demonstrations, which are anticipated to challenge government policies and actions.