NetOne launches MoGigs to bridge digital divide

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's leading telecommunications company, NetOne, has launched MoGigs, a groundbreaking data bundle aimed at boosting digital inclusion and empowering communities across the country.MoGigs, which offers flexible packages ranging from US$7 to US$50, provides users with 30 days of uninterrupted browsing, streaming, and online transactions. This new initiative is part of NetOne's strategy to make digital opportunities accessible and affordable for all Zimbabweans.Chief Commercial Officer, Learnmore Musunda, emphasized that MoGigs is more than just a data bundle. "MoGigs is a deliberate move to give Zimbabweans affordable access to digital opportunities," Musunda said. "It's designed to promote inclusivity and empower our communities by providing them with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age."The launch of MoGigs aligns with Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy 1, which seeks to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital economy. The initiative is a step toward bridging the digital divide and enabling individuals from all walks of life to participate fully in the digital ecosystem.This move follows a broader push by NetOne to enhance its digital services. Recently, the company's Group CEO, Raphael Mushanawani, spoke to NewsDay Business about the strategic direction of NetOne and its plans to expand financial inclusion through its OneMoney platform. "The strength of OneMoney lies in the strength of NetOne — our extensive distribution network, our commitment to technological advancement, and our ability to serve communities at every level," Mushanawani stated. "The latest upgrade is a significant step towards a future where financial services are truly accessible to all."Mushanawani also emphasized that NetOne's ongoing efforts are focused on using internally generated resources to fund operations, with the company aiming to restructure its balance sheet to allow for greater access to capital from local banks. This move comes as part of a broader strategy to increase NetOne's revenue to US$1 billion annually by 2029, up from a projected US$160 million this year.The launch of MoGigs is expected to have a significant impact on Zimbabwe's digital and financial landscapes, particularly as mobile financial services continue to expand. A recent report by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe highlighted the potential of mobile financial services to increase financial inclusion by up to 50% over the next five years.As NetOne continues to innovate and expand its services, the MoGigs data bundle is set to play a crucial role in transforming Zimbabwe's digital economy and ensuring that more people have access to the tools they need to succeed in the modern world.