Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NetOne launches MoGigs to bridge digital divide

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's leading telecommunications company, NetOne, has launched MoGigs, a groundbreaking data bundle aimed at boosting digital inclusion and empowering communities across the country.

MoGigs, which offers flexible packages ranging from US$7 to US$50, provides users with 30 days of uninterrupted browsing, streaming, and online transactions. This new initiative is part of NetOne's strategy to make digital opportunities accessible and affordable for all Zimbabweans.

Chief Commercial Officer, Learnmore Musunda, emphasized that MoGigs is more than just a data bundle. "MoGigs is a deliberate move to give Zimbabweans affordable access to digital opportunities," Musunda said. "It's designed to promote inclusivity and empower our communities by providing them with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age."

The launch of MoGigs aligns with Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy 1, which seeks to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital economy. The initiative is a step toward bridging the digital divide and enabling individuals from all walks of life to participate fully in the digital ecosystem.

This move follows a broader push by NetOne to enhance its digital services. Recently, the company's Group CEO, Raphael Mushanawani, spoke to NewsDay Business about the strategic direction of NetOne and its plans to expand financial inclusion through its OneMoney platform. "The strength of OneMoney lies in the strength of NetOne — our extensive distribution network, our commitment to technological advancement, and our ability to serve communities at every level," Mushanawani stated. "The latest upgrade is a significant step towards a future where financial services are truly accessible to all."

Mushanawani also emphasized that NetOne's ongoing efforts are focused on using internally generated resources to fund operations, with the company aiming to restructure its balance sheet to allow for greater access to capital from local banks. This move comes as part of a broader strategy to increase NetOne's revenue to US$1 billion annually by 2029, up from a projected US$160 million this year.

The launch of MoGigs is expected to have a significant impact on Zimbabwe's digital and financial landscapes, particularly as mobile financial services continue to expand. A recent report by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe highlighted the potential of mobile financial services to increase financial inclusion by up to 50% over the next five years.

As NetOne continues to innovate and expand its services, the MoGigs data bundle is set to play a crucial role in transforming Zimbabwe's digital economy and ensuring that more people have access to the tools they need to succeed in the modern world.

Source - Southern Eye

Comments


Must Read

Police flood streets to crush anti-government protests

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Geza apologizes to opposition for past atrocities

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Warriors court Morocco

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Weapons ban spreads across Zimbabwe as police gird for March 31 protests

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle takes unexpected turn

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Dog attacks on the rise in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bulawayo faces water crisis as ageing infrastructure fails

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zapu decries deteriorating public health system in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Baboons terrorise Pumula residents

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Municipal police across Zimbabwe to get arresting powers

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Sanyatwe expressed his gratitude to Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe security services on high alert

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe engages diaspora community to boost investment

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimra manager in court

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Bafana Bafana must be sanctioned by Fifa for cheating

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation drops to 0% in March 2025

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Hubby (39) kills wife (59)

13 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Cell phone thieves at Macheso's show jailed

14 hrs ago | 578 Views

ConCourt dismisses AfriForum's application for leave to appeal 'Kill the boer' ruling

14 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new Zimbabwe National Army commander

14 hrs ago | 2902 Views

Police deploy to counter Geza's March 31 anti-Mnangagwa protests

15 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Mnangagwa targets Chiwenga faction

15 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Bosso gear up for Zwigananda FC showdown

15 hrs ago | 509 Views

Zanu-PF councillor jailed for contempt of court

15 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa regime's intolerance to demonstrations is what threatens peace and stability in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 532 Views

Why There Are No Contender for Zanu PF Leadership Post-Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 525 Views

ED hailed for stopping the raids of vendors

20 hrs ago | 953 Views

Former CCC supporters adopt Blessed Geza as their leader?

21 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series

22 hrs ago | 162 Views

High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

22 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Suspect bites police officer's leg

22 hrs ago | 723 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Sanyatwe as Minister of Sports

23 hrs ago | 916 Views

Cape Independence Briton NOT a South African citizen

23 hrs ago | 649 Views

UN judge from Uganda is convicted in the UK of forcing a woman into slavery

27 Mar 2025 at 06:44hrs | 559 Views

Blessed Geza drops another 'bombshell' escalates scathing attacks

27 Mar 2025 at 06:41hrs | 4544 Views

Who benefits from Zanu-PF infighting?

27 Mar 2025 at 06:37hrs | 1117 Views

Has Mnangagwa played his joker too soon?

27 Mar 2025 at 06:34hrs | 1903 Views

Onismor Bhasera returns to SuperSport United as Coach

27 Mar 2025 at 06:24hrs | 379 Views

Mnangagwa sweats over March 31 protests

27 Mar 2025 at 06:22hrs | 3887 Views

Zwigananda FC trying to capture Rufaro Stadium

27 Mar 2025 at 06:21hrs | 377 Views

CIO charged with human trafficking

27 Mar 2025 at 06:20hrs | 557 Views

Vapostori call for peace ahead of March 31 protests

27 Mar 2025 at 06:20hrs | 158 Views

Zimsec in registration mop-up exercise

27 Mar 2025 at 06:19hrs | 145 Views

Mnangagwa turns to vendors to thwart 31 March protest

27 Mar 2025 at 06:19hrs | 1055 Views

Zimbabwe's Health ministry in budget quandary

27 Mar 2025 at 06:18hrs | 231 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor to have his day in court over bribery allegations

27 Mar 2025 at 06:17hrs | 203 Views

Bulawayo businesses flee CBD to suburbs

27 Mar 2025 at 06:16hrs | 1649 Views

Pfumvudza pearl millet variety grows unusually tall without maturing

27 Mar 2025 at 06:15hrs | 124 Views

Mnangagwa issues stern warning

27 Mar 2025 at 06:13hrs | 632 Views