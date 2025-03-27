Warriors court Morocco

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is actively pushing for a high-profile friendly match between the Zimbabwe national football team, the Warriors, and Morocco during the upcoming June international break. This proposed match is part of the Warriors' preparations for the next round of World Cup qualifiers in September and October, as well as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals scheduled to take place in Morocco in December.Despite currently sitting at the bottom of Group C in the CAF World Cup qualifiers, Zimbabwe remains optimistic about its chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Warriors have accumulated four points, trailing group leaders South Africa, who have 13 points. However, South Africa is set to face a three-point deduction penalty for fielding an ineligible player in their match against Lesotho, which could potentially shake up the group standings and provide Zimbabwe with a fresh opportunity.Coach Michael Nees remains confident in the Warriors' chances, especially after their hard-fought draw against Nigeria in Uyo earlier this week. With 12 points still to be contested, Nees believes Zimbabwe can still mount a serious challenge for qualification.The newly elected ZIFA board is keen to maximize the June international break and, following the signing of a two-year cooperation agreement with Morocco, the Atlas Lions have emerged as a promising opponent for the Warriors. The partnership, which was formalized between ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi and his Moroccan counterpart, includes several initiatives such as youth and women's football development, friendly matches for both senior and youth teams, and exchange programs and joint events.The Warriors returned home yesterday, with the locally-based players making their way to their clubs, while the foreign-based players went straight to their bases after the match against Nigeria. The proposed friendly match against Morocco would be invaluable for Nees and his team as they continue their preparations for AFCON, where they are set to face Egypt, South Africa, and Angola in the group stages.Zimbabwe's next World Cup qualifiers are set for September, where they will face Rwanda and Lesotho, followed by matches against South Africa and Benin in October. The Morocco friendly would provide an excellent opportunity for the Warriors to fine-tune their tactics and boost team morale ahead of these crucial fixtures.As the national team aims to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and perform well at AFCON, ZIFA's strategic moves to organize high-level friendly matches like this one are seen as an important part of Zimbabwe's footballing future.