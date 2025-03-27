Latest News Editor's Choice


Police flood streets to crush anti-government protests

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced a widespread deployment of officers in both urban and rural areas as part of efforts to prevent the planned 31 March protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government. The protests, which have been organized by opposition figures and disgruntled ZANU-PF members, are drawing heightened attention amid growing political tensions and internal factional battles within the ruling party.

In a statement released on Thursday, the ZRP emphasized its commitment to maintaining peace and order across the country, citing the current peaceful environment and urging the public to continue with their social and economic activities without disruptions. However, the police force has made it clear that they will be taking strong measures to ensure the protests do not occur.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police acknowledges the peaceful environment currently obtaining in the country and urges the public to continue undertaking social and economic activities without any disturbances," the statement read. "In the same vein, the Police has deployed members to maintain law and order in both urban and rural set ups in all parts of the country."

This announcement comes in the wake of escalating tensions within ZANU-PF, with some members of the ruling party pushing for the removal of Mnangagwa, further exacerbating the political unrest in Zimbabwe. The planned protests, which are being led by expelled ZANU-PF official Blessed "Bombshell" Geza, have caused significant concern within the government, which has vowed to suppress any demonstrations that may disrupt the country's stability.

The ZRP's deployment follows a public ban on carrying dangerous weapons such as machetes and axes, particularly in Harare and Bulawayo, in an effort to prevent violence and ensure public safety during the protests. The police force has also warned that individuals who incite or participate in illegal protests will face severe consequences.

"The law will definitely take its course against individuals and groups who seek to undermine peace and security in the country, including those using social media to cause alarm and despondency among Zimbabweans," the ZRP added. "The public should therefore cooperate with the deployed police officers and report anyone inciting violence and interference with the smooth traffic flow in the country."

Despite the government's efforts to curb dissent, opposition leaders remain determined to push for the planned demonstration, citing frustration with economic hardships and government policies. As the 31 March date approaches, it is expected that tensions will continue to rise, with both sides bracing for a potentially volatile standoff.

The government's firm stance against the protests highlights the ongoing political polarization within Zimbabwe as it faces growing pressure from both domestic and international actors for democratic reforms and a more inclusive political dialogue.

Source - NewZimbabwe

