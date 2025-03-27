Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cars firebombed outside Chivayo, Tagwirei's properties

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A series of deliberate firebomb attacks rocked Harare's central business district overnight, targeting commercial properties linked to influential businessmen Wicknell Chivayo and Kudakwashe Tagwirei, as well as a service station believed to be associated with Tinoda Machakaire.

According to a senior security official who spoke to The NewsHawks, the attacks occurred between midnight and 2 AM, striking business premises owned by individuals believed to be key financial backers of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda and its associated campaign.

The attacks came less than 48 hours after war veterans' leader Blessed Geza - who is reportedly fronting Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's military-aligned ZANU-PF faction - delivered a speech labeling certain businessmen as ‘criminals' around Mnangagwa. Geza warned that action would be taken against them and declared that there was ‘no going back' on March 31.

Eyewitnesses reported that multiple vehicles were doused in flammable liquid and set ablaze in what appeared to be a coordinated military-style operation. The attackers struck at business premises associated with Chivayo, Tagwirei, Machakaire, and Mutapa Investment Fund chief executive John Mangudya, the former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor.


One of the targeted locations was Chivayo's Intratek headquarters, which he recently established as his primary business office. Another attack occurred outside a commercial property linked to Tagwirei, while a third vehicle was set alight at a fuel station operated under the DA petroleum brand. Authorities have yet to confirm whether the fuel station was a deliberate target or collateral damage.

A video shared by investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono shows burning vehicles at the gate of one of the affected business premises. The footage has fueled speculation about potential political or economic motives behind the arson attacks.

Despite the gravity of the incidents, none of the targeted businessmen have issued official statements. Law enforcement authorities have also remained silent, with no immediate confirmation of ongoing investigations or potential suspects.

The coordinated nature of the attacks has raised concerns about escalating tensions in Zimbabwe's business and political landscape. Observers are calling for swift investigations to determine the perpetrators and their motives, as speculation mounts over possible factional battles within ZANU-PF.

Source - online
More on: #Fire, #Bomb, #Chivayo

Comments


Must Read

Firebombing marks deadly escalation in Zanu-PF succession battle?

42 mins ago | 112 Views

Regent Chief Mabhikwa divides Khumalos

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa fumes over Geza's 'treasonous' plot to oust him

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

12 United Methodist pastors resign over homosexuality

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Bulawayo policeman shot dead in Tshabalala

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers moonlight as street vendors

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Judge faces serious allegations of attempting to defraud Zimasco

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Who is Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu?

2 hrs ago | 660 Views

Lt Gen Sanyatwe dilemma revealed

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Who is winning, Mnangagwa or Chiwenga?

3 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zimbabweans reduced to a placid, apathetic lot with no agency

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chivayo splashes R4.2 million on Cars for security team in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 523 Views

ED 2030 Agenda: The one seeking selfish ambition, dividing the nation and threatening national stability

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Why should citizens pay for ZESA's failure to provide reliable power

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Actions for defense of African countries took place in European capitals

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Police flood streets to crush anti-government protests

9 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Geza apologizes to opposition for past atrocities

9 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Warriors court Morocco

9 hrs ago | 552 Views

NetOne launches MoGigs to bridge digital divide

9 hrs ago | 373 Views

Weapons ban spreads across Zimbabwe as police gird for March 31 protests

9 hrs ago | 380 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle takes unexpected turn

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Dog attacks on the rise in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 297 Views

Bulawayo faces water crisis as ageing infrastructure fails

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zapu decries deteriorating public health system in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 116 Views

Baboons terrorise Pumula residents

9 hrs ago | 204 Views

Municipal police across Zimbabwe to get arresting powers

9 hrs ago | 251 Views

Sanyatwe expressed his gratitude to Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe security services on high alert

9 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe engages diaspora community to boost investment

9 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimra manager in court

9 hrs ago | 359 Views

Bafana Bafana must be sanctioned by Fifa for cheating

9 hrs ago | 699 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation drops to 0% in March 2025

9 hrs ago | 141 Views

Hubby (39) kills wife (59)

20 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Cell phone thieves at Macheso's show jailed

20 hrs ago | 745 Views

ConCourt dismisses AfriForum's application for leave to appeal 'Kill the boer' ruling

21 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new Zimbabwe National Army commander

21 hrs ago | 3726 Views

Police deploy to counter Geza's March 31 anti-Mnangagwa protests

22 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Mnangagwa targets Chiwenga faction

22 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Bosso gear up for Zwigananda FC showdown

22 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zanu-PF councillor jailed for contempt of court

22 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa regime's intolerance to demonstrations is what threatens peace and stability in Zimbabwe

27 Mar 2025 at 12:13hrs | 594 Views

Why There Are No Contender for Zanu PF Leadership Post-Mnangagwa

27 Mar 2025 at 12:10hrs | 592 Views

ED hailed for stopping the raids of vendors

27 Mar 2025 at 12:07hrs | 1158 Views

Former CCC supporters adopt Blessed Geza as their leader?

27 Mar 2025 at 10:58hrs | 1182 Views

Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series

27 Mar 2025 at 10:04hrs | 164 Views

High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

27 Mar 2025 at 09:46hrs | 1636 Views

Suspect bites police officer's leg

27 Mar 2025 at 09:39hrs | 799 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Sanyatwe as Minister of Sports

27 Mar 2025 at 09:08hrs | 931 Views

Cape Independence Briton NOT a South African citizen

27 Mar 2025 at 09:05hrs | 706 Views