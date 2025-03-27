Cars firebombed outside Chivayo, Tagwirei's properties

News / National

A series of deliberate firebomb attacks rocked Harare's central business district overnight, targeting commercial properties linked to influential businessmen Wicknell Chivayo and Kudakwashe Tagwirei, as well as a service station believed to be associated with Tinoda Machakaire.According to a senior security official who spoke to The NewsHawks, the attacks occurred between midnight and 2 AM, striking business premises owned by individuals believed to be key financial backers of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda and its associated campaign.The attacks came less than 48 hours after war veterans' leader Blessed Geza - who is reportedly fronting Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's military-aligned ZANU-PF faction - delivered a speech labeling certain businessmen as ‘criminals' around Mnangagwa. Geza warned that action would be taken against them and declared that there was ‘no going back' on March 31.Eyewitnesses reported that multiple vehicles were doused in flammable liquid and set ablaze in what appeared to be a coordinated military-style operation. The attackers struck at business premises associated with Chivayo, Tagwirei, Machakaire, and Mutapa Investment Fund chief executive John Mangudya, the former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor.One of the targeted locations was Chivayo's Intratek headquarters, which he recently established as his primary business office. Another attack occurred outside a commercial property linked to Tagwirei, while a third vehicle was set alight at a fuel station operated under the DA petroleum brand. Authorities have yet to confirm whether the fuel station was a deliberate target or collateral damage.A video shared by investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono shows burning vehicles at the gate of one of the affected business premises. The footage has fueled speculation about potential political or economic motives behind the arson attacks.Despite the gravity of the incidents, none of the targeted businessmen have issued official statements. Law enforcement authorities have also remained silent, with no immediate confirmation of ongoing investigations or potential suspects.The coordinated nature of the attacks has raised concerns about escalating tensions in Zimbabwe's business and political landscape. Observers are calling for swift investigations to determine the perpetrators and their motives, as speculation mounts over possible factional battles within ZANU-PF.