Chivayo splashes R4.2 million on Cars for security team in South Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo has once again demonstrated his extravagant generosity, this time extending his benevolence beyond Zimbabwe's borders. Chivayo gifted his six-member security team in South Africa six brand-new 2025 Polo GTI vehicles, each valued at a staggering R700,000.The high-end vehicles were purchased from Vogue, a luxury car dealership in Sandton, one of South Africa's most affluent suburbs. A video capturing the momentous handover ceremony surfaced online and quickly went viral. Social media user Jnr Flacko reshared the footage on X, captioning it:"Sir Wicknell Chivayo has once again demonstrated his generosity. Today, he blessed his security team in South Africa with an incredible gift – 6 brand-new Polo GTI 2025 vehicles valued at R700,000!"The gesture has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with admirers praising Chivayo's philanthropic spirit and others debating the motivations behind his grand acts of giving.Known for his lavish lifestyle and close ties to Zimbabwe's political elite, Chivayo has previously made headlines for his extravagant spending and charitable donations. His latest move further cements his reputation as one of the region's most flamboyant businessmen.As news of the generous gift continues to spread, many are left wondering what Chivayo's next big move will be.