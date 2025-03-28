War veterans faction condemn planned protests

News / National

by Staff reporter

The leadership of Zimbabwe's war veterans has strongly condemned Monday's unsanctioned protests, branding them as reckless and a potential trigger for violence. In a stern warning to instigators, the war veterans emphasized the need for national unity and called for resolute action against disruptive elements.Zanu-PF national secretary for war veterans, Douglas Mahiya, described the proposed demonstrations as retrogressive. Speaking at the launch of the Matabeleland South Presidential War Veterans' Fund, Borehole Drilling, and Housing Scheme, he stated:"I would like to unequivocally condemn the violence being instigated by detractors and those who seek to stall our nation's development. Let us not entertain such individuals and should they persist with these ruthless tactics, their actions will be met with appropriate responses."Various stakeholders, including the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR), transport operators, teachers, miners, and business owners, echoed similar sentiments, expressing concerns over potential economic disruptions. CZR president Dr. Denford Mutashu emphasized the need for stability:"While we recognize the right to peaceful demonstration as enshrined in our Constitution, we have consistently seen that protests in Zimbabwe often result in unintended consequences, including disruptions to business operations, economic instability, and hardship for ordinary citizens."He called for dialogue as the most effective means of resolving differences, warning that protests often lead to looting and further instability.Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) secretary-general Goodwill Taderera distanced teachers from the demonstrations, stating:"We are not a political party. We are law-abiding citizens. If we have any issues, we know where to go. Monday is a working day, and our teachers will be at work."The Zimbabwe Miners Federation also urged its members to remain focused on their work and avoid distractions.President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to ignore the protest calls and continue their daily activities. Meanwhile, companies and business associations have been advising their employees to disregard the demonstrations.The Greater Harare Association of Commuter Operators (GHACO) chairman, Mr. Ngoni Katsvairo, assured that commuter services would operate as usual, while Zimbabwe Passengers Transport Organisation chairman Dr. Samson Nhanhanga confirmed that transport services would not be disrupted.Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched investigations into incidents of vehicles being set on fire in Avondale, Highlands, Newlands, and Goromonzi early Friday morning. National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, reported that unknown individuals had used petrol to ignite the fires before fleeing the scenes."The Zimbabwe Republic Police has received reports of petrol-instigated burning of moving vehicles at business premises in Avondale, Highlands, Newlands, and Goromonzi on 28 March between midnight and 4 a.m.," Commissioner Nyathi stated.Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.Youth economic empowerment groups and religious organizations have also denounced the planned protests, urging citizens, particularly the youth, to refrain from activities that may derail national progress.As tensions rise, the government and various stakeholders continue to emphasize the importance of peace, dialogue, and national development over disruptive protests.