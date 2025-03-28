Latest News Editor's Choice


5 more suspects appear in court over Chivayo lobola robbery

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Five more suspects from Chitungwiza appeared in court yesterday on allegations of robbing businessman Mr. Wicknell Chivayo's in-laws of US$74,000 at their farm in Marondera.

The accused - Garikai Shangwa (43), Temptation Gerald Dinhidza (44), Arnold Tafirei (38), Tawanda Mushayatu (45), and Mike Mhaka (45) - each faced two counts of robbery when they appeared before regional magistrate Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa. Since robbery cases require High Court approval for bail, the five were remanded in custody until April 10. This brings the total number of suspects arraigned in connection with the case to eight after three others were brought before the courts last week.

Prosecutor Mr. Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that the robbery occurred on March 18 at around 1 a.m. when eight suspects, along with accomplices still at large, stormed Alfa and Omega Farm in Marondera. They were armed with three rifles, two pistols, bolt cutters, machetes, and iron bars.

The gang first ambushed security guard Petros Mabunhu, employed by DM Security, assaulting him with iron bars and kicking him before tying his hands and legs with cable ties. They forced him into the farmyard, where they subdued another guard, Zex Mutasa Rusike, and seized his unloaded shotgun. A third guard, Medic Zhakata, was also attacked and restrained. Two suspects were left guarding the security personnel while the rest broke into the main house.

Using bolt cutters, they forced their way through a burglar screen and the kitchen door before confronting Mr. Gerald Muteke in his bedroom. In fear for his life, Mr. Muteke handed over US$18,000 in cash, a loaded Sarsilmaz pistol, and two Samsung smartphones (S23 and S24).

The gang then moved to Vimbai Muteke's bedroom, demanding cash and keys to the safe. She surrendered US$1,100, the safe key, and a Samsung Galaxy A35. Inside the main bedroom safe, the robbers took an additional US$55,000.

As the robbery unfolded, Elphas Maruta, armed with a Lee-Enfield .303 rifle loaded with four rounds, approached the house after being alerted to the break-in. A shootout ensued, with Maruta firing two shots while the suspects retaliated with three shots before fleeing the scene with US$74,600 in cash and valuables.

Police later recovered stolen property worth US$3,800.

The accused were also implicated in another robbery on February 25, in which they targeted Cossam Siminya at his residence. Around 3 a.m., the gang—armed with pistols, sjamboks, iron bars, and a hammer—broke into the home of Mr. Siminya and his wife, Precious Makore.

Ms. Makore, awakened by barking dogs and banging noises, alerted her husband and neighbors. However, the robbers overpowered them, confronting Panashe Zhuwawo in a spare bedroom and seizing his cellphone. As neighbors responded to calls for help, one of the robbers fired two shots into the air, causing them to retreat.

The robbers then entered Mr. Siminya's bedroom, stealing US$10,000 in cash, an iPhone 14 Pro, a Tecno Spark 8, groceries, and other valuables. They also raided a tuck shop on the property, assaulting Bosco Chidukudze before stealing a small Samsung cellphone.

In total, US$13,220 worth of goods was stolen in the second robbery, and none has been recovered.

Authorities continue to investigate the case as efforts to apprehend the remaining accomplices are ongoing.

Source - The Herald

