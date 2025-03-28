Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF confident of victory in Glen View

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Zanu-PF supporters converged at Chemhanza Grounds in Glen View South yesterday for a campaign rally in support of Tsitsi Tawomhera, the party's candidate for the April 12 by-election.

The rally, organised by the Zanu-PF Youth League, was attended by senior party members, with Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Tino Machakaire as the guest of honour. President Mnangagwa has expressed a strong desire for Zanu-PF to reclaim the seat, previously held by the opposition.

Addressing the crowd, Machakaire highlighted the failures of opposition-led councils, particularly in urban areas, citing poor service delivery and deteriorating infrastructure.

"The opposition-led councillors have failed to deliver for the people who voted them into office. Here in Glen View South, sewage is flowing at people's doorsteps, posing a serious health risk. Only Zanu-PF will address these challenges," he said.

He pointed to ongoing government projects, including road rehabilitation, youth ICT training initiatives, and borehole drilling, as evidence of Zanu-PF's commitment to development. He urged party members to rally behind Tawomhera and work in unity, including collaborating with those who lost in the primary elections.

"Politics is a game of numbers. We need everyone on board to support the party, the President, and our candidate. This seat belongs to Zanu-PF," he emphasized.

Machakaire also stressed the need for discipline among party members, urging them to respect leadership and avoid any form of violence. He called on youths to abstain from drug and substance abuse, warning of the dangers posed by illicit substances.

"Young people must value their health and future by staying away from toxic drugs. Many have been unable to fulfill their family and community responsibilities due to substance abuse," he said.

Harare provincial youth chairman Emmanuel Mahachi echoed the importance of unity in securing victory.

"We need to correct past mistakes to ensure a resounding victory in the by-election. We urge the electorate to vote wisely and support Tawomhera," he said.

Tawomhera, a 37-year-old member of the National Youth League executive, pledged to unite the people and work towards the development of Glen View South.

"Let's support Zanu-PF to bring meaningful improvements to our community. We want development in Glen View South," she said.

Zanu-PF's provincial chairman, Godwills Masimirembwa, expressed confidence in victory, asserting that with the party's strong structures in place, the seat was within their grasp.

"With our structures in place, we will win this seat. The opposition is in disarray," he remarked.

Tawomhera will face four opponents in the by-election: Perpetua Mukanda of the NCA party, and independent candidates Chakeredza Tonderai, Tungamirai Madzokere, and George Makwangwaidze. The seat fell vacant following the death of former CCC MP Gladymore Hakata, with his party opting not to field a candidate.

Source - The Herald

